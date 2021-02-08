What happened

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) jumped 22% on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company said it would develop a COVID-19 skin test.

So what

Tonix intends to develop a diagnostic skin test, called TNX-2100, to measure T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers believe T-cell immunity can help protect against severe forms of the disease.

"We believe TNX-2100 has the potential to measure T-cell immunity to CoV-2 and therefore serve as an aid to COVID-19 diagnosis to support patient care, public health surveillance, and vaccine trials," Tonix CEO Seth Lederman said in a press release.

Tonix expects its test to provide time- and cost-savings compared to current T-cell immunity tests that require specialized laboratory equipment. TNX-2100 is also designed to be administered in a wider variety of healthcare settings.

Tonix plans to begin clinical trials of TNX-2100 in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance.

Now what

Tonix also announced a stock offering on Monday. The biotech will sell approximately 58.3 million shares to investors at a price of $1.20 per share. Tonix expects to raise roughly $70 million, which it can use to fund the development of TNX-2100 and other clinical studies.