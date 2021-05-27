The last few months have been especially tough for some healthcare stocks. Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are close to 50% off their highs. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is down more than 40% from its peak earlier this year. What should investors who own shares in these and other beaten-down healthcare stocks do?

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, bureau chief of healthcare and cannabis Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss the top takeaway for healthcare investors to keep in mind right now.

Corinne Cardina: Let's wrap up with one takeaway for healthcare investors today.

Keith Speights: All right. If I had to say just one takeaway, especially with all this volatility in the market that we've been talking about, my takeaway would be think long-term. Whatever you do, think long-term.

Don't let the short-term volatility bother you too much, it's just noise. If you are a long-term investor, stocks going up and down on a daily basis just aren't going to matter as much to you if you're thinking about the long-term prospects and understand the long-term dynamics that are at work for the stocks that you buy, particularly in the healthcare arena, there are aging populations, there's tremendous scientific advancements.

So I think the opportunities in healthcare, particularly, continue to be really, really good over the long term. Then of course, when we see some of these sell-offs like we've seen in the last month or two, look for opportunities to buy some really promising stocks, maybe like some of the ones that we've talked about in our half-hour today, but look for some good opportunities for stocks that still have great long-term growth prospects but are now available at a discount.