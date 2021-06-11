What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock jumped on Friday. The stock rose as much as 6.6% and was up 5.7% as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

The connected fitness product maker's stock was likely up because of optimism in the market for many tech stocks on Friday, as well as the continuation of a bullish trend for Peloton shares over the past month.

So what

Shares of Peloton took a severe beating earlier this year as they fell along with many other growth stocks and as a voluntary recall of the company's treadmill products spooked some investors.

But based on the stock's 28% gain over the past month, some investors apparently think Peloton's pullback went too far. Indeed, Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam said earlier this week that he believes the negative impact of Peloton's voluntary recall of its Tread and Tread+ will be short-lived. In addition, the analyst said he believes the company has pricing power, potentially giving Peloton the option of a price increase for its subscription service.

Also helping Peloton stock may have been an upbeat day in the overall market for many tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% as of this writing but many growth stocks were up more sharply.

Now what

Peloton's business has seen extraordinary momentum recently. Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 141% year over year as paid digital subscriptions increased 404% year over year.

Though management said in its fiscal third-quarter update that it expects its recalls to lead to a negative impact of $165 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company's guidance for $915 million of revenue during the period is still a huge jump over the $607 million of revenue in the company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.