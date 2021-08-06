When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world in early 2020, the stock market took a steep nosedive. I took advantage of the bargains by adding to or starting positions in AT&T (NYSE:T), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 16, I discuss my reasons for holding all three with my colleague Brian Withers and chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu.

Matt Frankel: Then last few, I'll just go through these quick as everyone knows these companies. AT&T, pure value play, high dividend. Everyone knows what AT&T does. I like the upcoming spinoff of Warner. I think it was a terrible acquisition that they overpaid for. I think this will unlock some value though, so I'm happy to see that so I'm holding onto my shares for the time being. Disney, in my mind, will be the biggest winner of the pandemic. In terms of its business, its legacy businesses, if you can even call them that are going to be just as strong as ever. Disney World is going to incorporate some of the stuff they've done during the pandemic. Like mobile ordering, food and beverage places. You having to pay for fast-passes, things like that. That could be even better than before. Disney+ is an absolute monster. In terms of streaming services. No one thought it would get this big this quickly. General Motors, Anand and I butt heads on this. I'm sure we'll talk about this during the question section. GM, I recently wrote an article I just saw on the news. I call it one of the most underappreciated stocks in the market. I think they're Cruise automation division that they are the majority owner of that. Pretty much every other automakers investing in it -- has massive potential. They think of autonomous vehicles, including things like robotaxis, actual autonomous cars that you own, commercial vehicles, delivery vehicles, air transportation. They think that altogether is about a seven trillion dollar global opportunity over the next few decades, and they want a piece of it. I think this is very under looked sleeper 10x stock.

Brian Withers: I think their CEO Mary Barra, is a top notch.

Frankel: Yeah. If we get to the CEO question, normally we don't so I'll say it now. If you were to ask me my favorite CEO in my portfolio she would have to be in the top two or three.

Anand Chokkavelu: Glad you didn't say No. 1, Brian Moynihan now-

Frankel: Brian Moynihan.

Chokkavelu: Oh wow.

Frankel: I mean, she inherited a bankrupt company. It wasn't just a turnaround story, that was a bankrupt company literally, and has done wonders with it.

Withers: Yeah. There were some recalls early on, I remember where customers were getting killed, I think. I mean, they've been through some stuff recently.