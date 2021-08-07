Few things have killed investor returns more than the anchoring bias. That's when you find out about a company, look at its stock price, see it go up a bunch, then refuse to buy because you become "anchored" to the original price.

Whether you're a beginning investor or a veteran, it's OK if this bias has bitten you before. But don't let it stop you moving forward. Case in point: Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a fast growing, multi-pronged business in Southeast Asia. The stock is up 650% in just two years, but that shouldn't stop you from investing now.

