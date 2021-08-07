Few things have killed investor returns more than the anchoring bias. That's when you find out about a company, look at its stock price, see it go up a bunch, then refuse to buy because you become "anchored" to the original price.

Whether you're a beginning investor or a veteran, it's OK if this bias has bitten you before. But don't let it stop you moving forward. Case in point: Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a fast growing, multi-pronged business in Southeast Asia. The stock is up 650% in just two years, but that shouldn't stop you from investing now.

In this Aug. 2 video from Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi, the two discuss why there's so much promise in the stock.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.