3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reported second-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Monday, Aug. 9, that delighted investors.

Shares of the 3D printing company soared 12.6% in Monday's after-hours trading session. As with last quarter, the market's positive reaction is largely attributable to adjusted earnings and revenue speeding by the Wall Street consensus estimates.

Guidance wasn't likely a factor in the stock's move in after-hours trading on Monday. In the earnings release, the company reiterated its prior outlook for its full-year 2021 adjusted gross margin to range from 40% to 44%, but didn't provide any additional guidance. It's possible management might provide some color on its outlook during the analyst earnings call, scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

3D Systems' key numbers

Metric Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Revenue $162.6 million $112.8 million 44% (59%, excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021) GAAP operating income ($10.1 million) ($33.9 million) N/A. Loss narrowed 70%. Adjusted operating income $13.8 million ($10.8 million) N/A. Result flipped to positive from negative. GAAP net income ($9.6 million) ($38.0 million) N/A. Loss narrowed 75%. Adjusted net income $14.2 million ($15.1 million) N/A. Result flipped to positive from negative. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) ($0.08) ($0.33) N/A. Loss narrowed 76%. Adjusted EPS $0.12 ($0.13) N/A. Result flipped to positive from negative.

Wall Street was looking for adjusted EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $143.3 million, as outlined in my earnings preview. So, the company left both expectations in the dust.

3D Systems had easy comparables because the COVID-19 pandemic significantly hurt its results in the year-ago period, as many companies in the industrial sector were temporarily closed and paused their ordering. Even taking this into account, results were solid. Adjusted for divestitures, second-quarter revenue was 11% higher than two years ago (Q2 2019), or before the pandemic.

The company generated cash from operations of $13.5 million, and ended the period with cash of $131.8 million and no debt. It expects to have cash of over $500 million following the anticipated third-quarter closings of its deals "to sell its remaining non-core assets," it said in the earnings release. It's selling its on-demand parts business, which uses various digital manufacturing methods, and Simbionix, a medical simulation business.

GAAP gross margin was 42.4%, up from 31.2% in the year-ago period. Adjusted gross margin also landed at 42.4%, up from 41% in the second quarter of last year.

For context, in the first quarter, 3D Systems' revenue rose 7.7% year over year (and 17% excluding the impact of divestitures) to $146.1 million, topping the $136.4 million the Street expected. Adjusted EPS was $0.17 per share, up from a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago period, and much higher than the $0.02 that analysts had been anticipating.

Segment results

Segment Q2 2021 Revenue Change (YOY) Healthcare $82.8 million 69% Industrial $79.7 million 25% (50%, excluding divested businesses) Total $162.6 million 44% (59%, excluding divested businesses)

Revenue in both segments also increased sequentially. Healthcare and industrial sales were up 14% and 8.3%, respectively, from the first quarter.

The healthcare segment's revenue "increase from last quarter included double-digit growth in medical applications, as well as strong demand for dental materials," the company said in the release.

What management had to say

Here's part of CEO Jeffrey Graves' statement in the earnings release.

Our second-quarter performance reflected continued positive momentum, with results that greatly surpassed those of a year ago from both a revenue and profitability perspective. Perhaps even more importantly, we also saw double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, an important indicator of the momentum we are now experiencing. Further evidence of our momentum is our results versus our 2019 pre-COVID second-quarter performance. We were pleased to deliver over 11% organic revenue growth against the second-quarter 2019 results, which in this case means exclusive of businesses we have divested, along with a dramatic improvement in profitability.

A good quarter

3D Systems turned in a good quarter, which indicates its turnaround efforts are on track. Investors should be pleased, but keep in mind the company remains unprofitable from a GAAP standpoint.

Investors should learn more on Tuesday when the company holds its analyst conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.