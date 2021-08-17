In today's video I look at recent news, earnings, and fundamentals for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE). These four growth stocks are in the online betting, cybersecurity, and fintech markets. Here are some highlights from the video.
- In the past 30 days, DraftKings has made the following innovative moves to boost its daily active users. First, it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG), which could bring new users to its DraftKings Casino application. Second, it has opened an online marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital collectibles.
- On Aug. 2, Paysafe entered a definitive agreement to acquire PagoEffectivo. PagoEffectivo will help Paysafe accelerate its expansion of its eCash business into Latin America.
- Crowdstrike is scheduled to release its fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug. 31. For its first-quarter results, the company reported 70% year-over-year (YOY) growth in revenue and 74% YOY growth in annual recurring revenue and noted that over 64% of its customers had adopted four or more of its products.
*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Aug. 13, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2021.