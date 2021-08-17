In today's video I look at recent news, earnings, and fundamentals for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE). These four growth stocks are in the online betting, cybersecurity, and fintech markets. Here are some highlights from the video.

In the past 30 days, DraftKings has made the following innovative moves to boost its daily active users. First, it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming NASDAQ:GNOG) , which could bring new users to its DraftKings Casino application. Second, it has opened an online marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital collectibles. On Aug. 2, Paysafe entered a definitive agreement to acquire PagoEffectivo. PagoEffectivo will help Paysafe accelerate its expansion of its eCash business into Latin America. Crowdstrike is scheduled to release its fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug. 31. For its first-quarter results, the company reported 70% year-over-year (YOY) growth in revenue and 74% YOY growth in annual recurring revenue and noted that over 64% of its customers had adopted four or more of its products.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Aug. 13, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 15, 2021.







