In this video, I will be talking about the metaverse and how you can invest in companies that will gain from this phenomenon. This is the second part of my metaverse series. The first one covered what the metaverse is, what it could become, and what it certainly is not.

Where to invest

To be clear, many companies will benefit from the emergence of the metaverse, but here are the ones I believe will be the leaders:

Nvidia , besides providing the usual CPUs, GPUs, and data centers, will provide the most crucial part, its Omniverse.

, besides providing the usual CPUs, GPUs, and data centers, will provide the most crucial part, its Omniverse. Unity and Tencent (with its 40% stake in Epic Games) could provide the leading operating system for the metaverse, which would dominate just like iOS and Android today.

and (with its 40% stake in Epic Games) could provide the leading operating system for the metaverse, which would dominate just like iOS and Android today. Roblox might be seen as a game, but it should really be considered a platform to build upon, create with, and use to interact with others around the globe.

might be seen as a game, but it should really be considered a platform to build upon, create with, and use to interact with others around the globe. Facebook and Snap will give you AR/VR exposure as well as a glimpse of what the future of e-commerce in both of those realities will look like. Both companies are also developing hardware (Oculus and Spectacles, respectively) to reach as many users as possible.

and will give you AR/VR exposure as well as a glimpse of what the future of e-commerce in both of those realities will look like. Both companies are also developing hardware (Oculus and Spectacles, respectively) to reach as many users as possible. Microsoft and Sony are both working on hardware (Xbox and Playstation) but are also involved in the future of gaming with cloud gaming. As for Microsoft, it has Minecraft, which could be seen as a similar platform to Roblox, and as for Sony, it has invested close to half a billion dollars in Epic Games.

and are both working on hardware (Xbox and Playstation) but are also involved in the future of gaming with cloud gaming. As for Microsoft, it has Minecraft, which could be seen as a similar platform to Roblox, and as for Sony, it has invested close to half a billion dollars in Epic Games. Gaming stocks such as EA, Nintendo, and Activision will also be prominent.

I could obviously name many more companies, such as Disney and Apple, that will probably be big players in the metaverse, but the ones listed above are in my eyes the ones who stand to gain the most from this up-and-coming phenomenon.

For full insights, watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 30, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 31, 2021.