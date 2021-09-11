Today's video focuses on Affirm's (NASDAQ:AFRM) recent earnings, which were announced on Sept. 9 after the market closed. Investors were very bullish after the report as the stock price jumped over 20%. I review the earnings data in the video, but more importantly, I mention a few yellow flags investors should know. Yellow flags are not a reason to sell but just things to consider as an investor. Here are some highlights from the video.

Affirm reported solid year-over-year revenue growth, but the most significant bullish case for investors is the guidance for the fiscal year 2022. Affirm guides for revenue of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion, in line with analysts' expectations. Still, more importantly, the guidance does not consider revenue from its recent partnership with Amazon , which has investors excited about more substantial growth in the upcoming quarters.

The first yellow flag is that Affirm has numerous competitors. A prime example would be PayPal and its recent acquisition of a Japanese buy now, pay later company, which expands its market in Asia. Investors may argue that Affirm, with its recent partnership with Shopify and Amazon, has shown to be a strong business.