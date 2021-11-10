Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its recent keynote, in which leadership announced numerous product updates. Here are some highlights from the video.
- During the keynote, AMD broke down the needs of data centers into four categories: general purpose, technical, accelerated, and cloud-native. AMD also showcased numerous products that are tailored to tackle each of those needs.
- AMD also announced Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) as a new customer of Milan, AMD's third-generation server processor. Meta Platforms has recently announced a strong push into data centers as it pursues the goal of creating a metaverse.
- Numerous products are expected from AMD in the near future. Milan-X, an update to its third-generation server processor, is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, and its fourth-generation processors are on track for later that year. AMD also announced a new server GPU, MI200.
Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.
*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 9, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2021.