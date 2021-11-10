Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its recent keynote, in which leadership announced numerous product updates. Here are some highlights from the video.

During the keynote, AMD broke down the needs of data centers into four categories: general purpose, technical, accelerated, and cloud-native. AMD also showcased numerous products that are tailored to tackle each of those needs. AMD also announced Meta Platforms NASDAQ:FB) as a new customer of Milan, AMD's third-generation server processor. Meta Platforms has recently announced a strong push into data centers as it pursues the goal of creating a metaverse. Numerous products are expected from AMD in the near future. Milan-X, an update to its third-generation server processor, is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, and its fourth-generation processors are on track for later that year. AMD also announced a new server GPU, MI200.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

