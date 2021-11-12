What happened

Week to date, shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were down 11.5% at 10:14 a.m. EST on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The stock's free fall continued this week following Peloton's fiscal first-quarter results, issued on Nov. 4. Even the company's recent announcement that it was expanding its connected fitness product lineup with a new strength offering wasn't enough to buoy the shares.

So what

The reopening of the economy has been a headwind for growth this year, yet Peloton is not having problems keeping existing users engaged. Subscribers are clearly satisfied with their Peloton Bikes, as noted by the 12-month retention rate remaining stable at 92% last quarter. That is a big positive, but management's lower revenue guidance for the full year, on top of a reported net loss of $376 million on the bottom line, was enough to make investors rethink the value underpinning the shares at these levels.

Now what

On a positive note, Peloton's release of its first connected fitness product designed specifically for strength workouts is a catalyst to watch. The Peloton Guide is an AI-enabled device that connects to a user's TV and costs $750, just about half of what a Peloton Bike costs. This might help drive some extra sales in the near term.

It's unclear if the company's forward guidance of 14% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 included any sales from the new strength offering, but there could be a lot of pent-up demand for Peloton Guide, since strength has been a growing area of interest for subscribers over the last few years.