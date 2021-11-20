Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang's excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) avatars, and how he believes the virtual robotics application will likely be the most significant robotics opportunity within the next five years. Here are some highlights from the video.

During Nvidia's earnings call, an analyst asked Huang how long he foresees until AI avatars can be seen in the consumer world. His response was, "I believe Omniverse Avatar will be in drive-thrus and restaurants, fast food restaurants, checkout with restaurants, in retail stores, all over the world within less than five years ." Huang mentioned that the excitement of these AI avatars is only possible now because of four technological advancements: increased graphics computing, real-life physics simulations, artificial intelligence, and most importantly, the omniverse computer that can run all of these processes at once. Three companies that could benefit from this market are Unity NYSE:U) , with its creation and physics simulation tools, Cerence NASDAQ:CRNC) , a company focusing on conversational AI for automobiles, and UiPath NYSE:PATH) , a company focusing on automated software robots and improving them through AI.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 19, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 19, 2021.





