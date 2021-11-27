Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Nov. 17, Square announced the Square Photo Studio App, allowing e-commerce sellers to take professional-style photos of their products. The application is available to everyone for free, but it recommends numerous Square solutions after the picture is taken. By making the application accessible to everyone, it can push new customers to Square's e-commerce solution. Square announced two other products with the Square Photo Studio App. First, it launched multiple subscription tiers for Tidal, its music streaming platform. The subscription tiers even included the first free version and more incentives for artists to bring their content to Tidal. Second, it announced new marketing tools right before the holidays to its customers in Canada. Outside of the effects of the volatile market, Sofi's stock price has also been affected by the selling of numerous large stockholders. On Nov. 15, Sofi announced that some significant shareholders would sell 50 million shares in the open market.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 24, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 24, 2021.






