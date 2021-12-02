In this video, I will be talking about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and why it might actually be a great stock to pick up during this recent market crash. While being down 40% from its all-time highs, PayPal's business is doing extremely well. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.
- Last quarter, the company reported revenue of $6.18 billion, up 13% year over year (YOY), and EPS of $1.11, up 4% YOY.
- Venmo ended the third quarter with more than 80 million users.
- PayPal added 13.3 million net new active accounts (NNAs) and ended the quarter with 416 million active accounts.
- The company announced a partnership with Amazon that will allow its customers in the U.S. to pay through Venmo starting in 2022.
- PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman recently said that on Black Friday, the volume of buy-now-pay-later transactions was up almost 400% year over year, to around 750,000 transactions in that one day.
- PayPal ended the quarter with free cash flow of $1.29 billion, up 20%. Over the past four quarters, it generated over $24 billion in revenue, and it is trading at a trailing-12-month revenue multiple of 8.6.
- The company expects revenue will grow approximately 18%, in the range of $25.3 billion to $25.4 billion, and that it will end the year with more than 430 million active accounts.
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 1, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2021.