Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Why CrowdStrike Is Rising Today

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Dec 2, 2021 at 10:59AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The cybersecurity company is a big outperformer.

What happened

The stock market was having a strong day on Thursday, after a rough stretch over the prior week or so. All three major averages were in the green shortly after the market opened. However, cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD 0.39% ) was a big outperformer. At 10 a.m. EST, shares were up by 4% on the day, after rising nearly 6% earlier in the session.

So what

Earnings season is over for the most part, but companies with irregular fiscal years (like CrowdStrike) are still reporting. The reason for today's move is positive results from CrowdStrike's third fiscal quarter, which ended on Oct. 31.

Illuminated computer chip with lock symbol in the middle.

Image source: Getty Images.

For one thing, the company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at $380 million against expectations of about $363.5 million, and adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share were 70% higher than analysts had been looking for. More importantly, its guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter came in higher than expected on both revenue and earnings as well.

CrowdStrike's annual recurring revenue climbed 67% year over year and is now at a rate of more than $1.5 billion. Gross margins remained very strong, and its free cash flow climbed by 62% compared with the same quarter last year.

Now what

In a nutshell, CrowdStrike's customer base and subscription revenue continue to grow rapidly, and if the company can keep its growth story alive, there could be more positive moves ahead. It's also interesting to point out that despite raising its growth expectations for the next quarter, CrowdStrike is still down by more than 30% from the highs, so if you believe the need for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions isn't going away anytime soon, now could be a smart time to take a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
CRWD
$202.29 (0.39%) $0.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Crowdstrike Stock Fell 7% Today
CrowdStrike Earnings: What to Watch
Wall Street Just Gave Investors a Buying Opportunity for This Stock
3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
If You'd Invested $5,000 in CrowdStrike in 2019, This Is How Much You'd Have Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
635%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/02/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Look Like Amazing Bargains
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in December
3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in December
3 Hard Facts Moderna and Pfizer Investors Need to Know About the Omicron Variant

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services