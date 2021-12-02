Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why EHang Holdings Is Losing Altitude Today

By Lou Whiteman - Dec 2, 2021 at 10:56AM

Key Points

  • EHang is a Chinese developer of autonomous flying taxis that has gotten a lot of investor attention this year.
  • Despite its promise, this is a highly valued stock that is unlikely to generate substantial revenue for some time.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Earnings provided few details of when the air taxis will be flying.

What happened

Chinese autonomous flying taxi start-up EHang Holdings ( EH -15.69% ) reported quarterly results overnight, and investors were underwhelmed by what they saw. Shares of EHang traded down more than 12% on Thursday morning after the company reported anemic revenue in the most recent quarter.

So what

EHang is in the process of developing an electric flying air taxi capable of vertical takeoff and landing. There's a huge potential market for a vehicle more efficient and faster than an automobile but not as expensive as a long-distance jet. But there are also many companies pursuing that market.

Artist illustration of a flying taxi.

Image source: Getty Images.

Overnight, EHang said it lost RMB73.3 million ($11.4 million) in the third quarter on revenue of RMB13 million ($2 million). Revenue was up a modest 6.6% from the second quarter, and the loss was similar to the second quarter's RMB74.9 million sum.

Investors knew going in that this early-stage company was not going to generate a lot of revenue, but they were eager for an update on EHang's progress in bringing its vehicle to market. The company said that certification work continues with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, noting that it had achieved more than 20,000 autonomous trial flights as of the end of November.

The company also announced partnerships to develop an unmanned autonomous vehicle franchise in both Shenzhen, China, and the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America. But there is still very little indication of when such a service might be up and running.

Now what

EHang has been a euphoria stock in 2021. The shares at one point early in the year were up more than 450%, but they are now down 16% since January 1. Even after the decline, the company still trades at a rich 35 times sales, meaning a lot of future growth is still priced in.

There is solid reason for optimism over the prospect that these electric air taxis will eventually take flight and be part of a greener transportation system, but it is far from clear that EHang will be among the eventual winners. Even after Thursday's decline, this stock has no value, and investors interested in buying in should be aware that it is likely to continue along its turbulent path for some time to come as the market and the business more fully develop.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

EHang Holdings Limited Stock Quote
EHang Holdings Limited
EH
$16.39 (-15.69%) $-3.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why EHang Holdings Stock Is Down Today
Why EHang Stock Was Flying Today
Why EHang Holdings Stock Is Falling Today
EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Why EHang Stock Is Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
635%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/02/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Look Like Amazing Bargains
3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in December
3 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in December
3 Hard Facts Moderna and Pfizer Investors Need to Know About the Omicron Variant

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services