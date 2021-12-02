Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of Katapult Are Plummeting Today

By Bram Berkowitz - Dec 2, 2021 at 12:30PM

Key Points

  • Gross originations between Oct. 1, 2020, and Nov. 30 of this year dropped more than 3% from the same time period the year before.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company provided an update on gross originations over the past year.

What happened

Shares of the lease-to-own financing company Katapult Holdings ( KPLT -17.62% ) had dropped by nearly 18% as of 12:15 p.m. ET after the company provided an update on gross originations.

So what

Katapult is similar to a buy now, pay later company, but it charges interest on purchases and will make loans to borrowers across a wider credit spectrum. The company reported that gross originations between Oct. 1, 2020, and Nov. 30, 2021, totaled more than $40 million, which represents a decline of more than 3% from the same period a year before.

A person sits in a chair. Above them are several question marks and a descending red arrow.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Our quarter-to-date Gross Originations were down 3.2% year-over-year, which reflects many of the same economic trends we saw in the 3rd quarter continuing into the 4th quarter," CEO Orlando Zayas said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how December 2021 unfolds. We will provide more details in regard to Gross Originations and other key metrics when we report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 results in 2022."

Zayas said on the company's third-quarter earnings call in November that "significant supply chain disruptions are creating challenges for our merchant partners to secure inventory and fulfill orders in a timely matter, which is pressuring their sales and consequently our revenue and gross originations."

Now what

Lots of fintech stocks are taking a beating right now with everything that is going on from higher inflation and fears regarding the omicron coronavirus variant. There are a lot of unknowns and worries over these technology lenders, the quality of the credit they originate, and demand heading into what could be difficult market conditions in 2022.

But Katapult trades at a pretty low valuation, so if it can get the growth engine going again, investors will likely come back to the company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Katapult Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Katapult Holdings, Inc.
KPLT
$3.02 (-17.62%) $0.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Here's Why Katapult Holdings Stock Was Falling Today
Here's Why Katapult Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Here's Why Katapult Holdings Stock Plummeted Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
635%
 
S&P 500 Returns
141%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/02/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Look Like Amazing Bargains
You May Be Shocked by the Average Social Security Benefit in 2022
Why Nio Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Why Investors Need to Stay Far Away From Rivian (for Now)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services