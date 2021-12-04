Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Moderna Has Tripled This Year But You Can Get Its Stock for $1

By Robin Hartill, CFP® - Dec 4, 2021 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • Moderna shares are up more than 200% year to date.
  • While the omicron strain of COVID-19 is making Wall Street nervous, Moderna is testing four vaccine candidates for the variant.
  • A whole share of the biotech company costs more than $300, but you can invest for as little as $1.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A single share of Moderna costs more than $300. Here's how savvy investors can scoop up shares for less.

Moderna ( MRNA 1.74% ) has gone from relative obscurity to become a household name in just over a year. Its whirlwind success is due, of course, to the development of its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine -- the first product it's ever brought to market. Though investors have been jittery this week about the new, potentially vaccine-resistant omicron variant, Moderna is already testing four omicron-specific vaccine candidates.

A single Moderna share would cost you just shy of $350 as of Nov. 30. Though shares of the biotech company are down from the peak they reached earlier, they're still up around 200% year to date. If you don't have much money to invest. But believe it or not, there's a way to invest in the stock on the cheap. Here's how to invest in Moderna for as little as $1.

A patient wearing a face mask gets a vaccine from a doctor, also wearing a face mask.

Image source: Getty Images.

How can Moderna shares only cost $1?

In the past, you would have needed deep pockets to invest in a stock like Moderna. Fortunately, those days are gone thanks to something called fractional shares.

Fractional shares allow you to set the price and decide how much you want to invest. As the name implies, you'll get a corresponding fraction of a share. If Moderna is trading at $350 and you only want to invest $1, you'd get 1/350th of a share.

You get the same risks and rewards that you'd get with buying whole shares. If the stock gains value, you make money. If it tanks, your investment loses value. If the company issues a dividend, you'll also get the proportional fraction of the payment.

The big advantage is that fractional shares let you avoid putting lots of money at risk, making them a good choice for beginning investors. Fractional shares can also be a useful tool if you practice dollar-cost averaging, which is where you invest a certain amount on a set schedule. For example, rather than saving up enough money to buy a full share of Moderna, you could decide to invest $25 or $50 a month.

Can I buy fractional shares of any stock?

Not all brokerages allow for fractional investing. For investment platforms that do allow you to buy partial shares, the rules vary, as do investment minimums.

For example, Charles Schwab lets you buy fractional shares of any stock on the S&P 500, with a $5 minimum investment. Fidelity offers access to fractional shares for 7,000 U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Robinhood lets you buy fractional shares of most stocks that trade for at least $1 with a market cap above $25 million.

One important thing to note: While it's easy to transfer whole shares between brokerages, you'll typically have to sell your fractional shares and repurchase them if you switch firms. That can result in capital gains taxes. So you may want to avoid buying partial shares if you plan to switch brokerages soon.

Should I buy fractional shares of Moderna?

Whether you're buying whole shares or fractional shares, you need to do your homework before you invest. With Moderna or any other stock, you should be confident the company can make money moving forward and also understand the risks.

If you're just starting to invest, you'll typically want to start out with index funds before you invest in individual stocks. An index fund that tracks the S&P 500 or the overall stock market gives you instant diversification and helps you avoid the risk of any one company failing. Once you've invested across the stock market, adding fractional shares to the mix can be a good way to try your hand at investing in individual stocks.

 
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$306.72 (1.74%) $5.23
The Charles Schwab Corporation Stock Quote
The Charles Schwab Corporation
SCHW
$78.47 (-2.06%) $-1.65
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Stock Quote
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
HOOD
$21.55 (-10.95%) $-2.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

How to Buy Moderna for the Cost of a Penny Stock
Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's Biggest Dippers?
Even Moderna Can Be a Penny Stock with Fractional Shares
Are the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing August Stocks Ready for a Comeback?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
640%
 
S&P 500 Returns
139%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/04/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services