Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Can Lucid Be a Multi-Bagger For Patient Investors?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Dec 8, 2021 at 6:26AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The highly valued EV company might have home run potential if it can execute.

Lucid ( LCID -2.19% ) isn't exactly a cheap stock by any definition, as it has a market cap of more than $75 billion despite just recently shipping its first vehicles. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 22, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why Lucid could potentially grow to many times its current valuation if it can execute on its vision. 

Matt Frankel: This is Lucid, ticker symbol LCID, and this is me. This is one of the two stocks on this list that I actually own. A lot of people, because I'm a real estate and slow and steady type guy, are surprised to find out I'm a Lucid investor. But I think this one could be, I don't want to say the next Tesla ( TSLA 4.24% ) because that phrase is overused and is not accurate here. This is a Rivian-like valuation, but I think it's more justified in this case.

Lucid has about an $85 billion market cap as I'm talking. They just started deliveries. They are really ramping up production unlike Rivian ( RIVN -0.51% ) that's delivered a few dozen vehicles. They're actually rolling the cars off the assembly line, getting them to customers. They started production in September, deliveries started the end of October. The Lucid Air was just named Motor Trend's "Car Of The Year." John trolled me on Twitter ( TWTR -0.02% ) a little bit the other day when I said, when Tesla was named the Motor Trend "Car Of The Year" in 2013, the stock ended up rallying something like 2,000%, and I sold it unfortunately in 2013 to pay for my wedding. I'm a little salty on Tesla for that.

But MotorTrend doesn't give the award after start-ups too often, as John can tell you. It really has to be an impressive car, and this one really is, they have technology advantages, which is a big differentiator. I've said many times on these shows that the biggest limitation I see with all these EV start-ups is range and charging infrastructure capabilities. They have six different trim levels of the Air with 450 miles of range or more, the longest one is 520 miles. That's the longest in the industry by far. They've 17,000 reservations on the books right now. They estimate that's about $1.3 billion in sales.

They have a few big advantages. Their manufacturing capabilities are coming along nicely. The battery in powertrain technology in their vehicles is produced in-house, which is a big differentiator. They are more of a luxury focused brand. Tesla claims to be luxury cars, but they're really not in a lot of ways. You don't sit there and feel like you're in an electrified Mercedes, is the way I would describe it. I don't know if you saw the thing where Tesla is now shipping cars without USB ports because they can't get the parts for it or things like that.

Lucid, they're very nicely put together. They're beautiful cars. It's like the performance in range of Tesla with like the style of a Mercedes or BMW is the idea there. They just started Phase II of their construction on their manufacturing facility that will bring their production capability up to about 90,000 vehicles a year when it's done. They plan to expand internationally pretty quickly. Saudi Arabia is their number two reservation market. They plan on expanding there next year. China in 2023. The founder and CEO of Lucid was a former Tesla executive. I believe he was the designer of the Model S, if that's correct, John. But they really have a path for not becoming the next Tesla, but to becoming a true mass-market electric vehicle player, and that's why I chose to buy some shares shortly after they went public.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$43.88 (-2.19%) $0.98
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$1,051.75 (4.24%) $42.74
Twitter, Inc. Stock Quote
Twitter, Inc.
TWTR
$44.46 (-0.02%) $0.01
Rivian Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
RIVN
$116.18 (-0.51%) $0.60

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

The Electric Vehicle Business Isn't Just About Selling Cars -- Here's What Investors are Missing
Is Lucid Motors' $41 Billion Market Cap Too Expensive?
Here's Why Lucid Could Give Tesla Some Serious Competition

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
633%
 
S&P 500 Returns
140%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/08/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Cryptocurrencies That Can Surpass Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services