Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should Investors Worry After Microsoft's CEO Sells 838K Shares?

By Justin Pope - Dec 8, 2021 at 6:36AM

Key Points

  • Microsoft's CEO recently sold half of his shares.
  • Insiders often sell for many reasons, but such a significant transaction is a concern.
  • The stock appears overvalued.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Microsoft is one of the world's largest companies, but investors do have concerns.

High-level employees in a company called "insiders" are the most connected to the business, so it often grabs investors' attention when they buy or sell stock.

Insiders buy and sell for many reasons, but large transactions like Microsoft ( MSFT 2.68% ) CEO Satya Nadella selling 840,000 shares, more than half of his entire stake in the company, is noteworthy. Microsoft is one of the largest companies on earth, but investors may want to use this stock sale as a reason to be cautious. Here's why.

Microsoft has become a "safety net"

While the broader stock market indexes have hovered near all-time highs for much of 2021, there has been a struggle beneath the surface; small- and mid-cap growth stocks, for example, have corrected recently.

VBK Chart

VBK data by YCharts

Some individual growth stocks are currently more than 50% off of highs seen early in the year. Meanwhile, Microsoft has continued to outperform and is up about 50% over the past 12 months.

It appears that investors have retreated from a lot of smaller, more volatile companies in favor of larger, more established stocks like Microsoft. The company can certainly provide stability for investors; it's one of the few "trillion-dollar stocks," and the underlying business is very healthy. Microsoft could generate nearly $197 billion in revenue this year and is highly profitable.

The valuation has become inflated

But as more investors crave stability in larger, more established stocks like Microsoft, the valuation of these companies begins to creep higher, too. Over the past decade, Microsoft has traded at an average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio between 25 and 26.

Person reading information on their phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

If we look at analyst estimates for 2021, the company could earn approximately $9.20 per share. The resulting P/E ratio of 35 is 37% higher than Microsoft's historical average.

I don't pretend to be able to predict when stocks will go up or down, but I think of valuation like gravity. The higher a stock's value departs from its "norm," the stronger the forces pulling it back. If we consider what the stock has historically traded at, does it seem more likely to continue trading beyond its norms, or will it begin heading back closer to its average? In other words, with the stock dramatically higher than its historical P/E ratio, there could be more downside potential than continued upside.

It might be difficult for Microsoft to justify its valuation

Perhaps the business could justify a higher valuation with accelerated growth or something that would encourage investors to continue paying more for shares. But in Microsoft's case, it could be hard to find that reason.

The company has grown its earnings per share (EPS) at an average of 11.5% each year for the past decade. Analyst estimates call for 12% EPS growth on average over the next three to five years. It doesn't seem that a slight uptick in growth would make up for a 30%-plus premium on valuation.

Additionally, Microsoft is a much larger company now than a decade ago. As revenues keep growing, it can become increasingly harder to grow because it tends to be easier to grow from a smaller base. For example, a stock will typically have an easier time growing from $1 billion to $10 billion in value than from $10 billion to $100 billion; this is often called the "Law of Large Numbers."

Proceed with caution

Forbes reported on the stock sale, and Microsoft gave them a statement saying that, "Satya sold approximately 840,000 shares of his holdings of Microsoft stock for personal financial planning and diversification reasons."

It's worth noting that Nadella resides in the state of Washington, which will be imposing a new 7% tax on long-term capital gains, effective the first of the year. This could have had something to do with the number of shares that Nadella sold.

There is nothing wrong with Nadella selling any or all of his holdings, and these are personal decisions that everyone makes for themselves. But as investors, the news of the sale can be a reminder that Microsoft's stock is expensive, and that the company may be getting too large to overcome such a high valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$334.92 (2.68%) $8.73
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
VBK
$282.59 (3.12%) $8.54
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
VOT
$252.12 (3.12%) $7.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

2 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2021 Is Over
This Could Be the World's Most Valuable Company in a Decade
Could This Mega-Cap Tech Stock Still Have Lots of Upside?
Microsoft's CEO Just Sold $285 Million in Stock: Should Investors Panic?
2 Dividend-Paying High-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
633%
 
S&P 500 Returns
140%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/08/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Cryptocurrencies That Can Surpass Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in 2022

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services