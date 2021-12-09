Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Tesla Stock Got Dinged Today

By Rich Smith - Dec 9, 2021 at 11:43AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would really prefer it if you didn't play video games while driving your Tesla.

What happened

Shares of Tesla ( TSLA -3.30% ) got hit Thursday morning -- but don't freak out, it was only a fender bender. Still, the electric car stock was down 3.3% as of 11:07 a.m. ET on news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating the company.

That's right. Again.

Two drivers examine a fender bender.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Now, this may sound like old news to you.

After all, it was just three days ago that The New York Times reported on an NHTSA investigation into allegations that the Autopilot driver-assistance system contributed to "at least 12 accidents in which Teslas using Autopilot drove into parked fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles." Thursday's report also comes from the Times -- but this is still a different story.  

This time, the issue under investigation is that Tesla's software permits people to play video games on the vehicles' in-dash infotainment system screens while driving. Teslas have offered their occupants the ability to play certain video games on those screens for years -- but only while the vehicles were parked. Over the summer, though, the automaker apparently issued a software update that allows those games to be played while the vehicle is in motion.

As the NHTSA commented, "distraction-affected crashes are a concern, particularly in vehicles equipped with an array of convenience technologies such as entertainment screens [and] the Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety."

Now what

There's an implied threat in that bald statement of black-letter law, of course: If the NHTSA deems the ability to play video games while driving a "design defect," the agency might order Tesla to stop selling vehicles.

But if the inherent risk to the business here is obvious, the solution is just as obvious: Tesla needs to issue a new software update that turns off people's ability to play those games in transit. Problem solved, and Tesla's stock should get its 3.3% right back.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$1,033.72 (-3.30%) $-35.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Up 1,305% Since Its March 2020 Low, Is Tesla Still a Buy?
Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Tuesday
Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Why Tesla Stock Got Clobbered Today
3 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
652%
 
S&P 500 Returns
145%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/09/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Is Solana the Next Shiba Inu?
3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
3 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Should You Buy DocuSign Stock on the Dip?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services