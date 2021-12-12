Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

These Retirement Savers Are Making a Big Mistake

By Christy Bieber - Dec 12, 2021 at 5:44AM

Key Points

  • Baby boomers are putting their retirement in jeopardy.
  • They're the most likely generation to be invested too aggressively.
  • Rebalancing their portfolios could fix the problems.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Are you making this error that could put your financial security at risk?

Investing for retirement is crucial to building a nest egg that can provide financial security in your later years. Unfortunately, many people who are investing are making a big mistake with the money they're saving for the future. In fact, recent research from Fidelity found around a quarter of all employees who are invested in workplace retirement accounts are taking on more risk than they should. 

Among the 24.2% of investors in 2021 who are over-exposed to risk, there's one generation that's especially likely to be invested in the wrong mix of assets. 

Two adults reviewing financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

Baby boomers are the most likely to be invested too aggressively

Fidelity's data showed that in 2021, close to one in four employees had more stock than was recommended. Allocating too much money to equities is dangerous because stocks present a higher risk of loss. Now, they also offer higher potential returns than other, safer investments. It's important for every investor to balance risk versus return and to put an appropriate percentage of their investments into equities given their investing timeline. 

Unfortunately, baby boomers are more likely than their younger counterparts to have a portfolio in which stocks are over-represented. And one reason for this may be that older Americans aren't rebalancing their portfolios often enough.

See, as you age, you should have less exposure to equities because you have less time to wait out market downturns. You may need your money before an inevitable recovery happens. Having to pull out cash during a market crash can lock in losses that you'd likely be able to recover from if you had a long investing timeline. The other issue is that, the closer you get to retirement, the less time you have to build your account back up if you do suffer losses. 

Since baby boomers are mostly already in retirement or close to it, they'll need to rely on their invested funds sooner rather than later, so they need a lower portion of their money invested in stocks. This is why every investor -- but especially older ones -- should review their asset allocation each year and make sure their current investment mix matches the risk tolerance appropriate for their age. 

If boomers fail to do that and leave most of their money in the stock market, they'll end up invested too aggressively -- which Fidelity data suggests is exactly what occurred.

How can baby boomers fix the problem and reduce their risk? 

The good news is, boomers have an opportunity to correct this investment mistake before it causes permanent damage to their retirement security. 

The key is to take a close look at what your money is invested in and make sure you have the right mix of assets right now -- which could include stocks, bonds, CDs, and even cash. Ideally, baby boomers should subtract their age from 110 and invest that percentage of their portfolio into equities while keeping the rest in other, safer investments such as bonds.

Those who are already retired or who will be retiring in the next few years may also want to have enough money in a high-yield savings account to cover a few years of living expenses in case the worst happens, the market crashes, and they need money to live on until things turn around.

By recognizing the problem and taking steps to fix it ASAP, boomers may be able to save their retirement -- and they'll have a lot more peace of mind knowing their aggressive investment mix isn't putting them at risk.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

The 3 Things I'm Doing to Prepare for a 2022 Stock Market Crash
How Much Is Social Security Going Up in 2022?
3 Decisions You Must Make Before You Retire
Meet Ted Benna, "Father of the 401(k)"
Game Recommendations From a Gaming Fanatic

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
652%
 
S&P 500 Returns
146%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/12/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services