Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Sotheby's Considers an IPO Two Years After It Went Private

By The Daily Upside - Dec 15, 2021 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

When French billionaire Patrick Drahi bought Sotheby's and took the world's second largest auction house off public markets in 2019, the art...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

When French billionaire Patrick Drahi bought Sotheby's and took the world's second largest auction house off public markets in 2019, the art world was shocked like the figure in Edvard Munch's The Scream.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Drahi is already contemplating whether Sotheby's should go public again. A post-pandemic boom in art sales that has him looking like the guy counting his cash in the Louvre probably doesn't hurt his thinking.

Old Paintings and New Shoes

Sotheby's, which goes toe-to-toe with bigger rival Christie's, was taken private by Drahi for $3.7 billion (including debt), but according to Bloomberg the serial dealmaker has been feeling out financial advisors about taking it public again as early as next year.

Obviously, that would make Drahi a rich(er) man. More notably it would give investors greater insight into the turbo-charged auction sector. In the first half of 2021, auction sales increased 230% as the industry bounced back from the darkest days of the pandemic, according to art data firm Pi-eX. Sotheby's, Christie's, and Phillips led the pack with $5.8 billion in sales, more than triple the $1.75 billion they sold in the same months of 2020. Especially important is how traditional and nontraditional segments are growing at the same time:

  • Sotheby's raised $1.3 billion at its November Marquee Sales, an online and in-person series of auctions focused mostly on traditional fine art.
  • In the spring, Sotheby's brokered a $1.8 million sale of musician Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 sneakers and, in addition to kicks, partnered with Nifty Gateway earlier this year for $16.8 million in sales of work by famed crypto and digital artist Pak.

Moneyed Millennials: Sotheby's said Wednesday that 44% of 2021 bidders were first-timers, many of them newly wealthy young people interested in luxury items like handbags, jewelry and wine. The new business pushed Sotheby's luxury goods sales over $1 billion for the first time.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Spider-Man Poised to Take Down Post-Covid Movie Fatigue
Airline CEOs Got Grilled After Promising to Keep Up Staffing Levels
Here's What Investors Need to Know About Everbridge Stock
REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
621%
 
S&P 500 Returns
143%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/15/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2022
4 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Missed Out on Ethereum? My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Markets Get a Fed Bounce -- and These Mega-Stocks Were Big Winners

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services