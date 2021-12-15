Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Spider-Man Poised to Take Down Post-Covid Movie Fatigue

By The Daily Upside - Dec 15, 2021 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

In his 59-year publishing history, Marvel Comics hero Spider-Man has defeated an Australian guy who learned to box by living among kangaroos, a...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

In his 59-year publishing history, Marvel Comics hero Spider-Man has defeated an Australian guy who learned to box by living among kangaroos, a font-obsessed vigilante who throws letters at people, and a girl who turned to a life of crime and dressed like Napoleon Bonaparte because she didn't get the pony she wanted on her birthday. (We didn't make any of these up.)

This weekend, analysts expect the wall-crawling cultural icon to win out when he faces off against his latest foe, Covid's toll on box office returns. One firm is predicting the latest film starring Spidey will make an incredible $200 million at the US box office this weekend.

Old Paintings and New Shoes

The Sony and Disney co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home — which ties in with Disney's wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe — doesn't face one big obstacle that the MCU's disappointing Eternals did last month: critics actually like it.

No Way Home has earned strong reviews, which combined with the enduring popularity of the title character have Sony predicting a $130 million weekend in the US and Canada alone. Analysts think $175 million or more is possible, which would rival history's best December opening weekend returns, 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi's $220 million haul and 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's $177.3 million.

If the Friendly Neighborhood superhero pulls it off, No Way Home would confirm predictions that box office draws will be closer to normalcy in 2022:

  • Gower Street Analytics projects global box office returns will reach $33.2 billion next year, a 58% increase from 2021's current $21 billion pace, a 75% increase over 2019.
  • US box office returns are projected to hit $9.2 billion in 2022, up from $4.4 billion this year, which would put the country back in first place after China became the top earning market for the last two years.

Box Office Bomb: Spidey's performance would be of great help to Cineworld. Shares in the world's second-biggest cinema chain fell over 33% Wednesday after it was ordered by a court to pay $900 million in damages after a takeover of rival Cineplex fell apart.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Sotheby's Considers an IPO Two Years After It Went Private
Airline CEOs Got Grilled After Promising to Keep Up Staffing Levels
Here's What Investors Need to Know About Everbridge Stock
REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
621%
 
S&P 500 Returns
143%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/15/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1 Unstoppable Vanguard ETF That Could Double Your Money in 2022
4 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Missed Out on Ethereum? My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Markets Get a Fed Bounce -- and These Mega-Stocks Were Big Winners

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services