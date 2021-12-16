What happened

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) fell 10% on Thursday following the release of the tech giant's fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings results.  

So what

Adobe's revenue jumped 20% year over year to $4.1 billion. The software company enjoyed broad-based growth. Revenue in its creative, digital media, digital experience, and document cloud divisions increased 19%, 21%, 23%, and 29%, respectively.

Adobe has emerged as a key beneficiary of the digital transformation megatrend during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Technology innovation, the proliferation of new devices and platforms, and the increased desire and ability for anyone to create and deliver great digital experiences have all accelerated the move to a truly digital world," Adobe Chief Marketing Officer Ann Lewnes said during a conference call with analysts. 

The revenue gains helped Adobe's gross profit rise by 20% to $3.6 billion. Its adjusted operating income and earnings per share, in turn, grew 21% and 14%, respectively, to $1.5 billion and $3.20.

A person is pointing to a stock chart that rises sharply and then falls.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Investors, however, appeared to focus more on Adobe's muted sales and profit guidance. Management expects total revenue to grow by roughly 13% to $17.9 billion, while adjusted earnings increase by 10%, to $13.70 per share. That was below Wall Street's projections, which had called for revenue of $18.2 billion and adjusted per-share profits of $14.26. 

Despite the shortfall, Adobe's leadership said the software leader has a massive market opportunity still ahead, which CFO Dan Durn pegged at a whopping $205 billion.

"Adobe's vision, category leadership, ground-breaking technology, and large and loyal customer base position us well for fiscal 2022 and beyond," CEO Shantanu Narayen said.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.