If you're ready to swing for the fences in 2022, you may as well equip yourself with stocks that can go far in the year ahead. Why beat the market when you can crush the market?

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), Voyager Digital (OTC:VYGV.F) and Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) are three growth stocks that I feel will trounce the market in 2022. Let's go over why I think these investments have the potential for a fivefold increase in the year ahead.

1. Peloton

You don't need to be a math major to figure out what it would take for Peloton to appreciate fivefold in 2022. The stock has fallen nearly 80% through Tuesday's close since peaking 11 months ago. All it has to do is take out its old all-time high.

It's a tall order for an out-of-favor company, and the premium home-fitness specialist is clearly in the market's doghouse. It's been a series of unfortunate events for Peloton. The stock peaked 11 months ago just as pandemic-tackling vaccines hit the market. With fitness centers and spinning-class boutiques reopening, there was less of a need to make a four-figure investment in a home-based proxy for the real thing.

Things got worse. It had to recall its treadmill after a few tragic accidents involving young children and pets. Recently the premiere of the Sex in the City spinoff And Just Like That killed off a main character after a Peloton workout, even if Peloton did recover from that by quickly turning around a brilliant counter ad.

Financially speaking, Peloton is in a funk. It has now clocked in with consecutive financial reports of sequential declines in total workout sessions and revenue after a couple of years of triple-digit top-line growth. Guidance is also problematic and uninspiring. The stock continued to sell off this month, hitting a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Investors are tax-loss harvesting, and portfolio managers are window dressing.

But why is no one paying attention to the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases? With a fifth surge picking up steam, we might not be canceling our connected-fitness Peloton subscriptions anytime soon.

2. Voyager Digital

You won't find too many publicly traded companies growing faster than Voyager Digital. The cryptocurrency platform saw its organic revenue soar 3,280% in its latest quarter, and that follows growth of 15,122% in its fiscal 2021 that ended in June. These aren't typos. It surpassed a million total funded accounts last month, and the money's adding up quickly. Voyager has seen its total assets under management grow from $2.6 billion at the end of June to $4.3 billion at the end of September to just shy of $7 billion by mid-November.

Voyager isn't a trading exchange itself. It outsources customer orders through a dozen exchanges and market makers. It doesn't tack on a commission, but Voyager does get a piece of the action if its smart order-routing platform is able to deliver a better price than quoted. The star attraction is that it lets crypto traders earn as much as 12% in annualized interest on their idle tokens and coins.

Growth will inevitably decelerate now that it has a much larger account base, but analysts also see it becoming profitable this fiscal year. As long as cryptocurrencies remain popular and Voyager keeps striking smart platform-widening deals, the stock has plenty of upside from its current $2.5 billion market cap.

3. Camping World

You can get big growth and a juicy dividend in the same spoonful. Camping World operates a chain of superstores that sell recreational vehicles (RVs) and related essentials. It's the top dog, and it's perpetually widening its lead by buying smaller regional players.

Business started to pick up around May of last year, as folks realized that the pandemic was going to be around for some time and that they needed a way to travel safely over Memorial Day weekend, the upcoming summer season, and beyond.

Its business continues to roll. Camping World has rattled off five consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, including a 14% gain in its latest report. Sustainable interest in RVs (including from retirees, the affluent, and folks realizing that the future of hybrid workplaces means being able to travel across the country while keeping a job) and rising prices for new and -- in particular -- used homes on wheels keep the market driving forward. Margins are widening, and net income rose 22% in Camping World's latest quarter.

Now we get to the good stuff. Spell out the thesis for Camping World and you wouldn't expect to find a stock selling for just six times forward earnings. You also wouldn't expect an investment that recently doubled its quarterly dividend payout, now yielding 5%. We're already lapping the start of the double-digit growth. If Camping World can keep surprising the market with its resiliency, this is a stock that can pop fivefold and still be reasonably priced. Find the keys. Take it out for a test drive.