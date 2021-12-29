Today, I am kicking off a new video series covering my top dividend growth investing stocks for 2022 and beyond. Specifically, I'll be covering what I call DGIF stocks.

DGIF is an acronym I created that stands for "dividend growth investing for FIRED." If you aren't already familiar, FIRED is an acronym for "financial independence retire early with dividends." I explain the five primary criteria for DGIF stocks in the video below.

After the brief description, I cover the first stock in the series, which is Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Here are a few reasons to like this stock as a long-term investment:

1,967 strategic locations in 49 states

Growing online e-commerce presence

Growth without dilution

Pet care

Increased buybacks and dividends

$13.25 billion 2022 estimated sales

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITA) also expected to grow an estimated 10% in 2022

Could TSCO be the next Costco (NASDAQ:COST)?

For more information and a breakdown of DGIF and TSCO, please watch the below video

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 28, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2021.