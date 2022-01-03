Today's video focuses on three ETFs that investors should keep their eyes on this year. Two out of the three ETFs focus on emerging markets and technologies. One is a semiconductor ETF, and the other focuses on the metaverse. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • It is a challenging task to beat the market consistently, and for that reason, the first ETF focuses on the overall market, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY)
  • Semiconductors are needed in nearly every evolving technology, such as gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous driving, smart devices, and much more. VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) tracks the 25 largest U.S.-listed semiconductor companies.
  • The metaverse might be far in the future, but the digitalization of the world is happening now. E-commerce, fintech, gaming, and 3D software tools are all prime examples of digitalization. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEMKT:META) focuses on technologies building the metaverse. Its top 10 holdings represent over 50% of its portfolio weight, with companies in various markets.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. 

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Dec. 31, 2021. The video was published on Jan. 2, 2022.


 

