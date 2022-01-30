In this clip from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Jan. 18, Motley Fool contributor Taylor Carmichael discusses why there's a case to remain bullish on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and enthusiam to see its latest earnings report.

Taylor Carmichael: I'm very excited to see Novavax's earnings report. They are one of the companies that are providing vaccines for COVID-19. They are also a leader in flu vaccines. Novavax went from a microcap to, at some point, they were over $10 billion. I think they're probably under it now. The stock has gotten a lot cheaper. It went from $4 dollars a share in January 2020 to $300 a share about a year ago, February 2021. They hit $300 a share. That's just a phenomenal rise and it's just been an incredible company to own in that time span. Since then, it's dropped from $300 to $100. It's down about 66% off its highs. I remain very bullish about Novavax. Novavax has just started getting their emergency use authorizations for their COVID-19 vaccine. They have a multitude of deals in place. They've already pre-sold it. It's already been sold. Governments are paying for these vaccines. They're going to have billions of dollars. They've already made a billion dollars over the last 12 months. That's what I want to see so much in this earnings report. I want to see the actual dollars, what they're starting to get. They just started getting EUAs last quarter, so I might have to wait another quarter to get really good numbers. It'll be fun just to see earnings coming in, profits coming in, revenues coming in. Just to see where management thinks their company is going to be over the next 12 months. I'm pretty excited to see Novavax.