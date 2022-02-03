What happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) tumbled in Thursday morning trading, down 6.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't blame Rivian for the sell-off, though, because all the news on the electric truck start-up today is uniformly good.

So what

In fact, we've got two positive news items on the radar for Rivian. In item No. 1, investment bank Morgan Stanley just put out a report on a survey of its clients who invest in EV stocks. As TheFly.com reports, Morgan Stanley's survey shows that 87% of investors prefer Rivian stock over that of rival Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID).

Morgan Stanley seconds that emotion. The bank currently has an underweight rating on Lucid on worries that Lucid costs more than its target market of premium-priced, luxury electric vehicles can support (and Morgan Stanley predicts more than 40% downside as Lucid slides to $16 a share over the next year). Rivian stock, in contrast, gets an overweight rating from the analyst -- and Morgan Stanley thinks Rivian will get to $147 a share, more than doubling over the next 12 months.

Now what

And now here's the second bit of good news for Rivian investors today: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) -- which already has an order in to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian -- is also a big buyer of Rivian stock. As Marketwatch reports today, Amazon just filed a notification with the SEC confirming that it has increased its ownership of Rivian to 18.1% of the company -- 162.1 million Rivian shares, or a nearly $10 billion investment in the electric truck maker.

Suffice it to say that this is a big vote of confidence in Rivian from the e-commerce giant, and the fact that Amazon bought all these new shares since just the end of December 2021 suggests that -- in Amazon's estimation, at least -- Rivian stock is now cheap enough to buy.