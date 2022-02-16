Today I am starting a new video series on how to build a growth stock portfolio from scratch. This series is focused on investing for beginners, but investors of all backgrounds will enjoy this content. The stock market can be challenging to navigate, but this diversified portfolio enables successful long-term growth investing.

In the video below, I explain this new series and my intentions. I also discuss how the portfolio allocations will work:

60% growth stocks

20% ETFs as a core

10% dividend stocks

10% speculative stocks

I will start with $5,000 and add $1,000 every month. The portfolio will include a core of ETFs such as Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK). Dividend stocks include examples such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). For the growth bucket, I will do my best to pick the top growth stocks for 2022 and beyond. I'll be building this growth stock portfolio with input from the community. This video series is for educational purposes, and you will choose your own stocks and ETFs based on your personal preference and conviction.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Feb. 15, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 15, 2022.