Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Signs You Should Put Off Retirement for a While Longer

By Kailey Hagen - Feb 19, 2022 at 8:34AM

Key Points

  • It's important to make sure that you've saved enough for retirement before you quit the workforce.
  • If you're carrying debt into retirement, you must budget for it.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You may not want to, but in these cases, it really is for the best.

It's normal to be eager for retirement, especially after finishing up yet another day at the same 9-to-5 job you've been at for decades. You might have your retirement date marked on your calendar already, but it's a good idea to do a reality check before you actually give your notice.

Though you may not want to prolong your stay in the workforce, you probably should if any of the three things below apply to you.

1. You don't know how much you need to retire comfortably

Retirement is a decision you don't want to have to reverse later on, so it's crucial to make sure you have adequate savings before you quit your job. How much you'll need depends in part on how long you expect to live and the lifestyle you want to have in retirement.

Senior with laptop on lap writing note in notebook.

Image source: Getty Images.

If you haven't already done so, think about how you want to spend your retirement and what you anticipate your annual expenses to be. If you plan any trips or large, one-time purchases, don't forget to include these as well. Then, think about how long you expect your retirement to last so you know how many years of savings you'll need. 

Finally, don't forget about inflation. It's driving up costs quicker than normal right now, but it's always a part of life. Typically, a 3% annual inflation rate is a good assumption for retirement planning.

Even if you've already done all this number-crunching in the past, it's a good idea to do it again just before you retire to make sure you're still on track for your goals. If something's a little off, consider delaying retirement until you've saved enough.

2. You know you don't have enough money saved up

If you know you don't have adequate savings, retiring isn't a good idea, even if you really want to. You might be able to cover your expenses for a short time, but when the money runs out, you'll have to rely upon family members or risk winding up in debt. You're better off remaining in the workforce until you've been able to save enough. 

This might not be as challenging as you think. By delaying your retirement, you're giving your existing savings more time to grow. But you're also shortening the length -- and cost -- of your retirement. 

You might be able to reach your goal even faster by cutting some planned expenses from your budget, like trips. But it's best not to rely upon this strategy alone. Unexpected costs will sometimes arise, and you can't always be sure that you'll be able to keep your expenses low.

Another option you might consider if you're not comfortable with delaying retirement is a gradual transition to retirement. Rather than quitting all at once, slowly decrease your hours over time. This way, you'll have some money coming in from a paycheck to help you with your expenses. But you'll also have more free time to spend on hobbies.

3. You have a ton of debt

Retiring with debt isn't always a problem, but it definitely increases your risk of financial insecurity. That's especially true for those with high-interest credit card debt. This can eat up your savings quickly, even if you're making more than the minimum payment every month.

Whenever possible, try to pay off your high-interest debt before you retire. A balance transfer card or a personal loan work well for this. But you can also trim your expenses and put any extra savings you have toward your debt until it's paid off. Make this your top priority, even above retirement savings.

If you have other types of debt with lower interest rates, like a mortgage, paying it off before retirement isn't as crucial. But if you carry that debt into retirement, make sure you've budgeted for it. You may also want to consider refinancing to see if you can score a lower interest rate.

Only you can decide when it's time to retire. But if you want the most enjoyable retirement possible, you need all your financial ducks in a row first. Take stock of your current finances and look over your retirement plan again. It shouldn't take you too long, and it can help you feel confident that you've done all you can to prepare for your future.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

6 Anti-Trust Laws That Smart Investors Should Be Watching
3 Unexpected Ways to Claim More in Social Security
3 Beaten-Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back Big Time
One 401(k) Mistake I Wouldn't Be Caught Dead Making
2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- And 1 Reason Not To

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

One 401(k) Mistake I Wouldn't Be Caught Dead Making
Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? Check Out These 2 Cryptocurrencies
The Smartest Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Plunges
These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services