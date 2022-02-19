Unity (NYSE:U) has made some recent interesting acquisitions, but one is definitely worth exploring further. In this video clip from "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 7, Fool contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro discuss the video game technology company's purchase of Ziva Dynamics.

Jon Quast: I want to ask you about another acquisition. You mentioned Weta, but I know that you've also written, I believe on Ziva Dynamics and I was checking out some of the stuff that Ziva can do. I was blown away with how realistic the stuff looked with Ziva.

Jose Najarro: I don't know why it barely got any mention. I think maybe Ziva might just be a little bit smaller than Weta. Ziva, they work really well in creating actual digital avatars. Their focus is making sure that the skin, the tissue, the way the muscles move in some of these avatars look realistic. During their earnings call, they actually brought up I forgot her name, it was -- If you go on their YouTube platform, they show her. It's a digital avatar that it's run behind Unity's platform. It looks real realistic.

Quast: Scary realistic.

Najarro: Yes. That's why I think there's huge talks of potentials of these avatars. Maybe not overtaking but we might start seeing them entering the consumer market. Hey, maybe if you go to a drive-through, one of those digital avatars might be taking your order.

If you go check-in at a hotel, maybe there might be your typical where you go talk to in-person or you can go to the other line where it's more like a quick digital avatar that can help you with it. But another thing that they mentioned with the Ziva Dynamics, I believe they're called, acquisition is, Ziva has done really well at being able to bring visual studios tools and kind of bridge them with gaming technology.

For example, Unity is a gaming technology at heart. When they bought Weta, this is more of a visual studio technology. The reason they also bought Ziva, was to buy that bridge. I think that was such a great move. They're going to use that technology that Ziva has already to make that integration with Weta and Unity a lot easier where they don't have to spend all that money in research and development and focusing on building that bridge. I think Unity's management is doing really well at their acquisitions. As of right now, I'm happy with all the acquisitions that they have made.