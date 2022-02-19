Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Will Investors Have to Endure a Full-Blown Stock Market Crash in 2022?

By Maurie Backman - Feb 19, 2022 at 5:04AM

Key Points

  • We're beginning 2022 with weeks of stock market volatility.
  • It's important to prepare for a more intense downturn, just in case.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The start of 2022 has been rocky. Will things get worse before they get better?

So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors. In January, stocks flirted with correction territory and hit lows we haven't seen since March of 2020.

February, meanwhile, has been a volatile month so far in its own right. And at this point, a lot of investors are antsy about what the stock market has in store.

To be clear, though, 2022 has not produced a full-fledged stock market crash -- at least not so far. But is that something investors need to gear up for?

A person at a laptop closing eyes and resting hands on face.

Image source: Getty Images.

Will stock values tank in 2022?

One of the toughest aspects of being an investor is dealing with the unpredictable nature of the stock market. When the omicron surge erupted in December, many investors assumed stock values would plummet. But that didn't happen. Instead, stock values started to tank, just as omicron numbers were starting to improve.

Because stock market crashes can be unpredictable, we can't say with any certainty whether or not we're headed for an intense, prolonged downturn in 2022. But one thing we can say is that it's always a good idea to be prepared for that possibility.

Gearing up for a stock market crash

Whether stocks crash fully later on in 2022 or at some other point in the future, there are a few basic steps every investor should take to prepare. First, secure your emergency fund. Make sure you have enough money in the bank to cover at least three months' worth of living costs so that if a need for cash arises, you won't have to liquidate investments when they're down and permanently lock in losses.

Next, make sure your assets are allocated appropriately, given your age. If you're decades away from retirement, feel free to go heavy on stocks. If the market crashes big time, your portfolio has many years to recover. But if you're nearing retirement, consider investing more conservatively. That could mean limiting your stock holdings to around 50% of your total assets.

Finally, make sure your portfolio is diversified. If you load up too heavily on stocks within a given segment that takes a notable hit during a market downturn, your portfolio could end up impacted in a very big way.

You can diversify by making sure you own a few dozen stocks across a range of market segments. Or to simplify the process even more, load up on broad market exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The upside here is that you can do minimal research, while effectively setting yourself up to own many stocks with a single investment.

Be prepared

We don't know what the rest of 2022 has in store for the stock market. Portfolio values could climb across the board or plunge before the year wraps up.

In light of that unpredictability, the best thing you can do as an investor is be perpetually prepared -- and remind yourself that while stock market crashes can be upsetting and stressful, they can also be short-lived. So even if things do take a notable turn for the worse this year, it doesn't mean that your long-term financial goals are doomed.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

2 Reasons to Invest in Crypto -- And 1 Reason Not To
This Two-Minute Task Can Help You Avoid a Reduced Social Security Benefit
Can You Answer the 10 Social Security Questions Most Americans Got Wrong?
1 Realistic Path to Make That Million-Dollar Retirement Happen for You
Why Investors Shouldn't Care About Alphabet's Stock Split

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
500%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Looking for the Next Shiba Inu? Check Out These 2 Cryptocurrencies
These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio
2 Top Metaverse Cryptos Poised for a Bull Run
2 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services