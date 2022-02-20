Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

62% of Workers Are Making a Dangerous Bet on Social Security

By Christy Bieber - Feb 20, 2022 at 12:01PM

Key Points

  • Far too many Americans overestimate what Social Security benefits can do for them.
  • This could lead to a shortfall in retirement savings.
  • Workers need to realize the truth about the program's income.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Are you one of them?

If you want to live comfortably as a retiree, you must have all the income you need. Unfortunately, some Americans are planning for retirement based on a dangerous myth about Social Security that could leave them far short of covering the necessities. 

You owe it to yourself to understand the reality of what Social Security can do for you, and not fall victim to this common misconception that's apparently shared by the majority of workers. 

Two older adults reviewing financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

Believing this Social Security myth could be costly

The Insured Retirement Institute, a trade group, published results from its Retirement Readiness Research Series last August showing that 62% of current workers believe that if they run out of savings during retirement, they can downsize and get by on Social Security benefits alone.

The problem with this belief: It will be difficult, if not impossible, to downsize enough to pull this off. That's because Social Security isn't meant to be the sole source of support for retirees -- it won't pay enough to cover even the basics for the vast majority of retired Americans.

The program is designed to provide about half of the minimum amount of income most seniors need. Experts generally advise replacing 80% of pre-retirement income after leaving the workforce, and Social Security is intended to replace around 40%. So without supplementary income from savings, retirees would need to live on less than half of what they were once earning.

Look at your budget and you'll likely find that you couldn't cut costs enough to make that work -- even if you downsized fairly dramatically by moving to a cheaper house and cutting out most entertainment expenditures.

And you might end up even worse than that since chances are good your healthcare costs will go up substantially as a retiree. In fact, older Americans on average end up spending just over 30% of their Social Security on healthcare alone, according to a recent AARP report. 

It's easy to see why you can't make the numbers work when considering that statistic -- especially since you also must factor in the taxes on your Social Security benefits, as well as inflation, which is eating away at their buying power.

You simply can't live on Social Security alone

Every worker needs to realize that you cannot just downsize and depend on Social Security if your investment account is too small. Make sure you don't put yourself in that position, since your quality of life is likely to be very poor if you do. 

Instead, treat investing for your future as a priority -- a bill that you can't miss any payments on. That's exactly what it is, since you owe it to your future self to be able to cover the necessities after your paychecks stop coming. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
Divorced? You Could Increase Your Social Security by $800 per Month
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on an Average American's Salary
3 Social Security Misconceptions That Could Leave You Cash-Strapped for Life
Why Netflix Stock Isn't Exciting Investors Right Now

Our Most Popular Articles

Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income
Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far
It Doesn't Matter if You're on Track for the $4,194 Social Security Benefit. Here's Why
Social Security Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done Since 1982

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services