Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Safe Is Gladstone Commercial's Dividend?

By Liz Brumer-Smith - Feb 20, 2022 at 7:30AM

Key Points

  • Gladstone Commercial is a diversified REIT with primary holdings in the office and industrial sectors.
  • Its dividend return currently sits just under 7%, which is quite high among equity REITs.
  • While it is an attractive return, it comes with a notable amount of risk.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Gladstone Commercial is one of the highest-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) today, but is its 7% dividend worth it?

By nature, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay at least 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends. This has helped REITs become well known for their reliable and often higher-than-average dividend returns. But not all REIT dividends are considered safe. High payout ratios, as they relate to the company's earnings, debt ratios, or growth opportunities, can put dividends from even the best REITs into question.

Gladstone Commercial ( GOOD -1.38% ) is one of the higher-yielding equity REITs at the time of this writing, at 6.90%. Given most equity REITs have a dividend yield of about 3% or lower, a return of almost 7% is quite appealing. Here's a closer look at the recent history of Gladstone Commercial's dividend yield.

GOOD Dividend Yield Chart

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Dividend Yield data by YCharts.

Gladstone's business

Gladstone Commercial is a diversified REIT specializing in the ownership and management of single-tenant and multitenant net lease properties. The company owns 129 properties across 27 states, with most of the assets -- roughly 91% of rents -- coming from industrial and office properties. Unlike most other REITs, which focus on owning properties in top-tier markets, Gladstone focuses on secondary growth markets primarily across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast but also in select markets of the Southwest.

During the past five years, revenue has increased 6.37%, which isn't stellar growth, but it is a move in the right direction. Occupancy is strong for its portfolio, just over 97%, which is great when you consider office space is still battling COVID-19-related impacts. Same-store rents increased 2% year over year (YOY), which, again, isn't amazing when other REITs are seeing double-digit growth for industrial rents.

Gladstone's attractive dividend isn't without risk

For the full-year 2021, core funds from operations (FFO), a common metric to illustrate a REIT's profitability, increased 6.4% while revenue also improved. An increase in expenses negated the jump in revenue, particularly after the company redeemed its Class D shares for a total of $88.3 million. This lowered its net operating income YOY, creating a net loss of $4.55 million for the full year of 2021.

The redemption of shares isn't an ongoing expense, so there's hope that net operating income will trend positive again in 2022, as it did in 2020. However, its debt obligations, including its high dividend payout ratio of 94%, give cause for concern.

Blocks falling toward money with hand blocking it.

Image source: Getty Images.

It has roughly 14.4% of its mortgage maturities due in 2022, equating to $95.17 million. Given it only has $8 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, it's either going to have to restructure that debt; issue shares to raise more capital, diluting the value of existing shareholders; or sell assets to help pay its debt obligations. Issuing more shares is a common practice for Gladstone and it's one of the reasons its per-share FFO hasn't grown much, despite the company's increase in revenue over the years.

While its high dividend attracts many investors, it needs to improve its dividend payout ratios and address major debt obligations to make it a safe buy. High dividends often mean more risk, making them among the least safe dividends to invest in. If safety is the goal, there are other diversified REITs -- like W.P. Carey, for example -- that offer similar portfolio exposure as Gladstone Commercial but with far safer returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Stock Quote
Gladstone Commercial Corporation
GOOD
$21.47 (-1.38%) $0.30
W. P. Carey Inc. Stock Quote
W. P. Carey Inc.
WPC
$76.36 (0.38%) $0.29

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

5 High-Yield Dividend REITs To Watch

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income
It Doesn't Matter if You're on Track for the $4,194 Social Security Benefit. Here's Why
3 Beaten-Down S&P 500 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back Big Time
These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services