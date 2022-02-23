Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

LinkedIn Announces The Launch Of A New Podcast Network

By The Daily Upside - Feb 23, 2022 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Ah LinkedIn, the only place on the internet where musing about the silver linings of a job candidate's botched interview counts as creativity....

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Ah LinkedIn, the only place on the internet where musing about the silver linings of a job candidate's botched interview counts as creativity. Naturally, what every user wants is even more content from the professional networking site.

At least, that's what the people at LinkedIn HQ think. On Wednesday, the Microsoft-owned company announced the launch of its own podcast network, and even co-founder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman is getting in on the "fun" -- soon he'll be adding "podcast co-host" to his resume.

Long Time Poster, First Time Podder

In addition to Hoffman's show, dubbed The Start-Up of You, the podcast network will feature shows from corporate thought leaders like Rufus Griscom, Mita Mallick, and Morra Aarons-Mele (not quite Joe Rogan famous -- more "LinkedIn famous"). Existing LinkedIn program Hello Monday will be folded into the network, and each show will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. Verizon is already lined up as the initial presenting sponsor.

So why is a glorified business rolodex getting into the podcast game? LinkedIn wants to be known as more than just a CV social network and job board, and podcasts are just one more way it hopes to attract creators and evolve into yet another destination in the digital war for attention:

  • In August, LinkedIn acquired Jumprope, a platform for creating "how-to" videos and step-by-step tutorials specifically for social media, and in January, the site launched a beta version of a Clubhouse-style events platform for hosting live audio discussions.
  • In September, LinkedIn announced plans for a $25 million creator fund, intended to attract and retain top posters and creators to make content for its 800 million users.

Ironically, even the social media site designed to help users find a job wants to serve as a distraction from, you know, actually getting any work done.



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

TravelCenters of America (TA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Mid-Sized Cities are The Engines of America's Job Recovery
New Jersey Casinos Betting on Smokers
Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Spent $51 Billion Buying Over 3 Years
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
4 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services