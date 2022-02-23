Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Mid-Sized Cities are The Engines of America's Job Recovery

By The Daily Upside - Feb 23, 2022 at 8:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Big Apple? Rotten to the core. The City of Angels? Its wings are clipped. The Windy City? All out of bluster. The DMV? Living there is like...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The Big Apple? Rotten to the core. The City of Angels? Its wings are clipped. The Windy City? All out of bluster. The DMV? Living there is like standing in line at one.

Okay, maybe that's overdoing it. But new data does show that America's big coastal cities are taking a back seat to their mid-sized, flyover counterparts, at least when it comes to leading America's job recovery.

Utahkin' to Me?

Half of US metro areas are on track to reclaim pre-pandemic employment levels by the end of the year, according to a new Economic Innovation Group report. That's a pretty remarkable achievement considering everything that happened in the last 24 months.

But leading the charge are cities in Texas and Utah, which have already surpassed their 2019 job levels, while America's biggest metro areas are lingering well behind them:

  • Employment has grown 4.1% in Austin, Texas since December 2019, the most among America's 50 largest metro areas. Salt Lake City earned second place with 3.1% growth, followed by Dallas, Tampa, Phoenix, Jacksonville, and Raleigh, North Carolina.
  • New Orleans is the worst-performing metro area, with employment shrinking by 8.4%, and in second place was America's largest city, New York, with a 7.1% decrease in employment. The country's tech capital, San Francisco, was fourth-worst with a 5.8% decrease in employment, while Los Angeles was tenth-worst with 5.2%.

Strong Before the Storm: "The primary reason why these metros are leading the recovery is that they were seeing very robust job growth in the two years prior to the pandemic," wrote August Benzow, an analyst at EIG. "The pandemic itself was just a bump in the road. It didn't knock them off their strong trajectories."



Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

TravelCenters of America (TA) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
New Jersey Casinos Betting on Smokers
LinkedIn Announces The Launch Of A New Podcast Network
Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Spent $51 Billion Buying Over 3 Years
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
4 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services