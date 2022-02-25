Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

APA -- Buyback Machine With a Monster Discovery

By Michael Byrne - Feb 25, 2022 at 8:47AM

Key Points

  • APA Corp. is taking full advantage of higher oil prices to aggressively buy back shares.
  • The company has a promising discovery in Suriname that has the potential to produce hundreds of millions of barrels of oil.
  • Despite energy being the best-performing sector of the market this year, many investors are still not investing in oil.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

APA Corp. has plenty of runway ahead

Energy has been one of the hottest sectors of the past year, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE -0.78% ) posting a scintillating 26% year-to-date (YTD) gain (compared to a 7% loss for the S&P 500) and a 60% gain over a one-year timeframe (versus a 12% gain for the S&P 500). While some investors may feel like it is "too late" to invest in energy and others are expecting the hot sector to cool down, remember that due to a decade of underperformance and underinvestment, energy still only makes up about 3% of the total market cap of the S&P 500.

Many investors are still avoiding oil. Some investors will not invest in the sector at all due to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns. For these reasons, I think energy stocks still have plenty of room to run. One great example is APA Corp. ( APA 4.80% ), formerly known as Apache. APA has gained 100% off of its 52-week low but could just be getting started. Here's why.

Computerized oil and gas setting against a dark blue background with a person in a hardhat superimposed.

Image source: Getty Images.

Buyback machine

While APA doesn't boast the high dividend yield of some of its oil-patch peers, that doesn't mean it isn't serious about shareholder returns. One of the things I like about the company is that it is showing a new appetite for returning cash to shareholders. In its January investor presentation, APA states that it is planning to return 60% of free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases and its dividend. The company has become a share-buyback machine.

Last quarter, it bought back 31.8 million shares. This equates to an impressive 7% of the shares outstanding in just one quarter. Furthermore, Apache bought these shares back at an average of $27.13 per share, well below the current stock price. This is great for shareholders as it increases earnings per share by reducing the number of shares on the market and also indicates that management believes the company is undervalued. 

In addition to the massive share repurchase plan, APA also has a 1.5% dividend yield and the company is also reducing debt, paying down over $1 billion last year and planning more deleveraging this year.  

All over the world 

While APA isn't as big as majors like ExxonMobil or Chevron, I like the fact that it is well diversified with operations all over the globe, which reduces the risk that smaller companies have when they have just one asset or one geography online. For example, companies with just one asset or operating in one geography can face significant risk based on the political situation in one country or a man-made or natural disaster affecting production in one region.  APA operates in two of the United State's prime oil-producing regions, the Permian Basin in Texas and Eagle Ford in Texas. The company is the largest oil producer in Egypt, and it also operates offshore north of Scotland in the North Sea. And then there is the discovery in Suriname.

Monster discovery

APA has the potential for a monster asset on its hands in Suriname; the company has made several discoveries there since 2020, and its studies indicate it could have 325 million to 375 million barrels of oil in just one of these reservoirs. The company is still appraising the other discoveries, and is still many years away from potentially producing oil here, but needless to say, it adds some interesting upside to the company's long-term future.

Is APA a buy? 

APA is cheaper than the largest U.S. oil companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron on next year's earnings, trading at just 5 times forward earnings versus a still-reasonable 12 and 14 times forward earnings for Exxon and Chevron, respectively. APA is also cheaper than the next tier of U.S. producers like Occidental Petroleum ( OXY 0.59% ) and Devon Energy ( DVN -1.49% ) which trade at 11 and 9 times next year's earnings, respectively.

To be fair, APA trades at a discount to these companies because of some capital allocation missteps in the past, but ultimately the market is forward-looking and I like the company's new strategy new capital allocation on returning cash to shareholders and paying down debt. Keep in mind that all of these stocks are still reasonably valued compared to the broader market.

With a strong commitment to shareholder returns by aggressively buying back shares, a well-diversified portfolio of operations, an attractive valuation, and the upside of the exciting discovery in Suriname, APA looks like a strong buy. 

{%sfr%)

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apache Corporation Stock Quote
Apache Corporation
APA
$32.31 (4.80%) $1.48
Devon Energy Corporation Stock Quote
Devon Energy Corporation
DVN
$52.75 (-1.49%) $0.80
Chevron Corporation Stock Quote
Chevron Corporation
CVX
$134.85 (-0.52%) $0.70
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$75.80 (-1.26%) $0.97
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Stock Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
OXY
$38.92 (0.59%) $0.23
The Select Sector SPDR Trust - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Quote
The Select Sector SPDR Trust - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund
XLE
$67.11 (-0.78%) $0.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
SM Energy (SM) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
TechnipFMC (FTI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

3 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of 253% to 650%, According to Wall Street
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying
Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality
Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services