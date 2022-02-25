Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

By Keith Noonan - Feb 25, 2022 at 2:57PM

Key Points

  • CFO David Glazer recently sold some Palantir stock, and the market thinks it could be a bad sign.

A recent filing with the SEC is pushing the big-data company's share price lower.

What happened

Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir ( PLTR -4.90% ) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

Palantir shareholders have had a rough go of things lately, and today's sell-off appears to be driven by a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). CFO David Glazer submitted a filing on Thursday showing that he had sold some of his stock in the company, and investors seem to think it's a bad sign.

So what

Glazer's filing with the SEC shows that he sold a combined 201,190 shares from Tuesday through Thursday, or about $2.1 million worth of stock. An executive selling stock doesn't necessarily mean that the underlying company is in trouble, but Palantir shareholders have had a multitude of bearish catalysts to weigh recently, and investors are jumpy. 

A color wheel breaking apart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Palantir reported its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 17, delivering sales that topped the market's expectations but earnings that fell short of the average analyst target. The company posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.02 on revenue of $432.9 million, while the average analyst estimate had called for earnings of $0.04 per share on sales of $418 million. 

Following the earnings miss, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke lowered his one-year price target on the stock from $13 per share to $10 per share and maintained a sell rating on the company. Palantir stock is now down roughly 19% since its Q4 release. 

Now what

For the current quarter, the company expects to post $443 million in revenue and an adjusted operating margin of 23%. The company also laid out a target for an adjusted operating margin of 27% for the full-year period, and reiterated its guidance for sales growth of 30% or greater through 2025. 

Palantir now has a market capitalization of roughly $22.3 billion and is valued at roughly 11 times expected sales and 57 times expected earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

