Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

By Christy Bieber - Feb 26, 2022 at 9:12AM

Key Points

  • Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source.
  • Decisions you make could affect your benefits.
  • The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An extra $900 a month could go a long way toward a secure retirement.

As a retiree, chances are good that Social Security will be important in your financial plans. These benefits are a crucial income source because of the guarantee of lifetime income they offer, as well as the periodic cost-of-living adjustments that apply to ensure they keep pace with inflation. 

Making strategic choices can give you more security in your later years, although you'll also need supplementary income. It's especially important to make the right decision about when to claim benefits, as the time you first file can have a huge impact on the income you receive. The typical retiree may even be able to score around a $900 raise. 

Older couple reviewing financial paperwork

Image source: Getty Images.

Making this move can substantially increase your Social Security benefits 

If you want to supersize your Social Security check, the most reliable way to do that is to wait for it as long as possible -- and ideally not to file for benefits to begin until you've hit your 70th birthday. This may sound like a big sacrifice since benefits become available as early as 62. But the payoff can be huge.

Say you were on track to get a $1,657 Social Security benefit at your full retirement age. That's the average benefit a Social Security recipient receives in 2022. Depending on when you were born, your full retirement age (FRA) is between 66 and 2 months and 67. If your standard benefit based on your work history was scheduled to be around the $1,657 average, you'd have to claim it at FRA to get that exact amount.

But what if you decided to claim benefits at 62 when your FRA was 67? You'd be subject to five years of early filing penalties, which equal 5/9 of 1% for the first 36 months you claim benefits before FRA and 5/12 of 1% for each month you get checks before then. Your $1,657 check would shrink by 30% in total due to these penalties and would come down to about $1,160. That's a $497 difference.

That's a big decline, but you may be wondering where the $900 raise comes in. To boost your benefit that much, you'd have to wait beyond FRA and claim checks for the first time at 70. By doing so, you'd earn the maximum amount of delayed retirement credits, which become available to those who don't get their first Social Security benefit until after FRA.

Delayed retirement credits are worth 2/3 of 1% per month, so earning three years of them by claiming checks at 70 instead of 67 would lead to a 24% increase over the amount you'd have received at FRA. Adding 24% to a standard benefit of $1,657 would bring it up to around $2,055 per month. That's $895 more per month than the payment that would've come if your checks started at 62. 

Of course, if your standard benefit is smaller or larger than the $1,657 average, the specific numbers would look different. But the bottom line is, you'd have a lot more monthly money coming from Social Security if you delayed filing for checks until 70 rather than claiming them at 62. This could come in handy later in life if your savings is waning. 

Ultimately, you'll have to consider your individual situation -- including your life expectancy -- when deciding on the best age to begin receiving retirement income from Social Security. But when you make your choice, just remember that the decision to wait can make a noticeable impact on the monthly payments you end up with. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks
Seniors Are Struggling With Medicare Costs, but This 1 Move Can Help
Exactly How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, Starting From Scratch
1 Unstoppable Advantage Retail Investors Have Over Institutions
Why You Might Want to Think Twice About Your 401(k) Plan

Our Most Popular Articles

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services