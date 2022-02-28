Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

4 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in March

By Rick Munarriz - Feb 28, 2022 at 11:45AM

Key Points

  • "Star Wars": Galactic Starcruiser, the 2022 International Flower and Garden Festival, and the Festival of Fantasy Parade are all popping up at Disney World this month.
  • Pixar's latest release -- "Turning Red" -- will debut exclusively on Disney+ next weekend.
  • There's always something going on at the House of Mouse.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

New theme park attractions and a Pixar film debuting on Disney+ are on the calendar for March.

We're heading into March, and it's fair to say that there's never a dull moment for Walt Disney ( DIS -0.27% ). The media giant is always making moves, and the month ahead won't be any different.

From the opening of a high-end lodging experience at Disney World to the Disney+ release of a new Pixar movie, there's a lot for Disney fans and shareholders to look forward to in March. Let's take a closer look to see what's happening in the month ahead.

Guests taking in the unique characters and experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Image source: Getty Images.

March 1

March kicks off with Disney World's most ambitious concept in theming and premium pricing with the "maiden voyage" of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser on Tuesday. Guests will have a two-night stay at the exclusive 100-room resort that is themed as a high-end spaceship cruise. 

Guests are obviously staying in a non-moving hotel building, but with simulated transport vehicles -- both to the lobby as well as to and from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the adjacent Disney's Hollywood Studios -- it's apparently easy to get swept into the experience. All "windows" in the cabins are galactic projections. Along the way guests will come across characters they know (Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, and Rey) as well as heroes and villains unique to the experience. There are signature dining experiences, and guests will be recruited to join one side or the other with unique storylines that involve missions and training sessions.

The immersive experience sounds out of this world, and some will argue that the same goes for pricing. The two-night experience starts at $4,809 for two guests. It's obviously going to be out of the price range of most visitors, but in a resort with more than 35,000 rooms, the 100 cabins here represent less than 0.3% of Disney World's on-site capacity. It will find its audience of affluent Star Wars fans, and for now it's working. The first couple of months are already sold out.    

March 2

Disney World's second-oldest theme park -- EPCOT -- has carved out a solid living as an outpost for rotating festivals. The 2022 International Flower and Garden Festival kicks off at EPCOT on Wednesday. Like most festivals at the park, it will be a money machine, with kiosks serving a wide range of international food and beverage offerings around EPCOT's signature lake. 

True to its name, the International Flower and Garden Festival is backed by topiary and garden displays. At the end of the day it's ultimately another way for adult foodies to eat and drink around the World Showcase. 

March 9 

It wasn't intentional to make this month's preview so Disney World-centric -- and April will have some Disneyland entries -- but parades will return to Disney's Magic Kingdom next week. The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade is a 12-minute procession of iconic Disney characters on elaborate floats.

It's the latest step in a return to normalcy at the resort. Disney temporarily did away with traditional parades when the parks reopened in the summer of 2020. In order to avoid having crowds gather in the same place for too long, as a COVID-19 safeguard, Disney has run character cavalcades, much shorter processions that don't roll out at set times. Personally I find the cavalcades more enjoyable than the traditional parades -- at least in terms of the ability to navigate the park -- but I realize I'm in the minority. Parades will be back at Disney World a week from Wednesday, and a lot of enthusiasts will be happy about that.

March 11 

Finally we get a non-Disney World entry. Turning Red is the latest animated feature release from Disney's hit factory Pixar. It will not be hitting theaters. Disney announced in January that Turning Red would follow in the footsteps of Pixar's Soul and Luca, hitting the market exclusively as a Disney+ release. 

The coming-of-age computer-rendered flick about a 13-year-old Toronto girl who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets excited should've marked Pixar's return to theatrical releases. Disney likely dialed that back earlier this year with the omicron variant raging across the country, fearing that folks wouldn't turn out in large numbers to the local multiplex. Despite COVID-19 case counts thankfully shrinking again, it's not as if Disney needs a theater run to land a hit. Encanto bombed at the multiplex in November, only to become a pop culture and musical sensation when it hit Disney+ a month later. The media stock knows what it's doing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
$149.12 (-0.27%) $0.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Disney World Will Be Using the Force This Week
The 1 Big Thing (Nearly) Missing in Disney's Q1 Earnings Release
Disney's Moving in the Right Direction, but Is It a Buy Yet?
This 1 Chart Illustrates a Key Problem for Disney+
My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
494%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen.
Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors
Worried About the Market Correction? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services