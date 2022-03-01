Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Stock Has Been Market-Crushing Since Its IPO

By Jason Hall, Tyler Crowe, and Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Mar 1, 2022 at 2:04PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Here's one big reason why.

In this video clip from "The Rank," recorded on Feb. 14, Motley Fool contributors Matthew Frankel, CFP®, Jason Hall, and Tyler Crowe discuss Brookfield Asset Management's ( BAM -2.25% ) past success, why they think it's done so well, and what to watch for the future of the alternative investment manager.

 

Jason Hall: Here's the key about Brookfield Asset Management. It's one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, has almost, I think $700 billion in assets under management. A substantial amount of money, earns management fees and then performance fees on that, invests alongside investors in these funds. One of the things that has it really appealing to me right now is that management just announced in the latest earnings that they reported, they're going to explore the idea of spinning out its asset management business. It's going to spin that out, because what management is saying is that the way the market values these asset managers is the ones that are more asset-heavy where they actually have a lot of their owned investments, and they're an asset manager, is there between $30 billion of market cap upside, if they split them apart. That's like a 30%, 40% premium just by doing that one thing. This is a business that's been a market-crushing investment since it went public. I'm a huge fan of management. I think they do a wonderful job. It's really appealing right now because of that additional upside. There may not do anything or they're going to explore it. We'll see what happens, but I just think it's a really appealing business. There was one question, this is a corporation, Brookfield Asset Management is a corporation. There's no Schedule K-1, their dividend, it's regular 1099s. You don't have to worry about with Brookfield Asset Management any Schedule K-1 stuff.

Tyler Crowe: Six-hundred-twenty-six billion AUM.

Hall: Six twenty six. There you go. I thought it was more than that.

Frankel: Can you just briefly run through the relationship between Brookfield and all of the other Brookfield's. Did they own a big percentage of Brookfield Infrastructure?

Hall: They do. They have equity stakes, they're publicly traded partnerships, and they hold equity stakes and those entities, their point board positions, their leadership is people that came from Brookfield Asset Management come on as the executives to run it. They have that same Brookfield approach to capital allocation. But they have to have the same equity stakes that the rest of us do. A lot of shareholder alignment there.

Crowe: They also get a management fee rip, which is not the greatest in the world. But the performance of the partnerships have been so attractive that it's one of those things where it's a wart, but you can look over it for the performance.

Hall: It's been worth the price of admission.

Crowe: On the people, one of things I would always enjoyed was that Brookfield Asset Management bought Oaktree and so brought Howard Marks into theirs. Howard Marks has been one of, whenever Howard Marks does an interview he is a person you want to listen to.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Stock Quote
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
BAM
$53.41 (-2.25%) $-1.23
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
BIP
$58.71 (-1.01%) $0.60
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Stock Quote
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
BIPC
$70.37 (-0.10%) $0.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Brookfield Asset Management Stock Soared 46% in 2021
Why Brookfield Asset Management Stock Rocketed 35.9% in November
Why Brookfield Asset Management Stock Slumped 10.1% in October
Here's Why American Equity Investment Life Holding Is Plunging on Monday
Why Brookfield Property Partners Units Rocketed 12% at the Open On July 2

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
498%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Medicare Owes Retirees a Refund, Says Powerful Senior Group
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 75% That Could Double, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services