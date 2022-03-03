Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Boring Stock Could Be a Cash Cow

By Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall - Mar 3, 2022 at 1:32PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Sometimes, exciting returns can be found in seemingly dull places.

Textainer Group Holdings ( TGH -0.52% ) purchases, leases, and resells marine cargo containers. It's not a flashy tech company, but its numbers show a solid and profitable business.

In this video clip from "The Rank," recorded on Feb. 14, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall discuss some reasons to take another look at this "boring" business.

 

Tyler Crowe: The simple quick and dirty on Textainer Group Holdings is they own, and lease, and sell shipping containers. It sounds like an extremely boring business. It's not exactly headline-grabbing, but it is extremely interesting business, especially in the time of supply chain woes and shipping bottlenecks around the world. It's a company I've followed for a while. It's a company I didn't own for some time and very much like anything infrastructure, hard asset, commodity, we went through this very long deep cycle through the 2010s. It started off with the Chinese commodity boom and the infrastructure boom that happened early on and then as the decade moved on, that busted, and commodity prices, not just oil, we're talking about metals and a lot of things and shipping containers and the movement of goods got wrapped up in it. We saw a massive decline. As a result, prices went down, things were oversupplied. Right around 2016, there was a big Chinese shipping company bankruptcy. It left stranded containers worldwide and it almost brought Textainer to bankruptcy. But that moment was like a catalyst for the entire industry which has resulted in major consolidation of a lot of inventory of containers have basically gone the wayside. We're back on the up-and-up enough where pricing is considerably better. Textainer's fleet personally has gotten much newer, so it has a much longer lease life. Its balance sheet has improved considerably. Just to give an example of some of the gains that we're seeing more recently, let me just make sure I get the number right. From fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2021, earnings per share are up 245%. This just gives you a rough idea of No. 1, how bad shipping was in 2020 and how much better that's been getting. They have a better return on equity of about 21% right now. Pretty high-return business for something that is pretty simple.

Jason Hall: I'm going to share a chart here which really supports what you're talking about, Tyler. It's also a cash cow business. Revenue over the trailing 12 months, over $800,000, almost $500 million in operating cash flow. The simple reason I rated it as low as I did is as much as there's been a lot of consolidation in the industry, probably is a lot healthier right now, it's still very cyclical and I'm just so gun-shy. I'm so gun-shy about when we're going to see a peak in the cycle. Because then you end up with five percent surplus containers and prices fall 10 percent. It undercuts so much of the profitability. I think this is one of the strong companies now. The balance sheet so much better than it was. But I always struggle with projecting these kind of industries and that's why I rated it as low as I did.

Crowe: I was looking at and just like you're saying it's a cash cow and since that Chinese shipping company went bankrupt back in the 2016, how much Textainer's basically brought their cost under control. Right around 2016, its costs as a percent of rental income were about 18% and now they're about 3. They've gone from an interest rate on their debt of about 3.9 to 2.6. It gives you two really good, healthy markers of how much cost they have bring out of the business, and how much good credit quality can really save you money over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Stock Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited
TGH
$36.36 (-0.52%) $0.19

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Textainer Group Stock Shot Higher in May
Why Textainer Group Stock Dropped 10% in April
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Textainer Group (TGH) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Textainer Group Holdings' 2Q Results Dramatically Improve

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
491%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Will Shiba Inu Skyrocket With This Big Upcoming Catalyst?
3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services