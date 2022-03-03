Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Twilio Stock Fell Today

By Chris Neiger - Mar 3, 2022 at 4:45PM

Key Points

  • Investors are continuing to exit high-growth tech stocks in search of safer bets.

Some tech investors are getting more nervous about the economy.

What happened 

Shares of Twilio ( TWLO -5.53% ), a cloud-based communications platform provider, were tumbling Thursday as investors grew increasingly concerned about high inflation, upcoming interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the conflict in Europe. 

While there wasn't any company-specific news about Twilio, the tech stock still closed the session down by 5.5%. 

So what 

For the past six months, stocks in the technology sector have been reeling as investors have grown increasingly concerned about inflation, which has reached levels not seen in four decades.

Arrows pointing down on a red background.

Image source: Getty Images.

That has caused many investors to shift away from high-growth companies -- including Twilio -- in search of more stable investments. The mass exodus from such stocks has pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down by nearly 12% over the past six months -- and dragged Twilio shares down by a staggering 56%. 

In response to soaring inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to issue its first hike to the benchmark federal funds rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began later this month. That rate has been held at near zero since early 2020. This move will likely be the first of several 25-basis-point interest rate hikes this year. 

While boosting interest rates is expected to put the brakes on inflation, it could hurt economic growth as well. Investors are therefore anticipating a potentially less robust economy, and thus, less robust growth from tech companies. 

And finally, the conflict in Europe has added to the uncertainty in the market as investors wonder what its long-term effects might be on economies around the world.

Now what 

Twilio shareholders may be better off ignoring some of the current volatility in the market. Instead, they should focus on their original investment thesis for the company. Volatility will likely continue over the short term, but investors who maintain their long-term investing timelines will have much better odds of avoiding the types of losses many investors are experiencing right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

