Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Consumer Empowerment Will Drive Healthtech's Future

By Rachel Warren - Mar 5, 2022 at 8:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

People want more control of their own healthcare.

In this segment from Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 17, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren is joined by Heather Gates, Managing Director at Deloitte, to talk about new trends in healthcare technology and how they're transforming the industry.

Heather Gates: Consumers are more and more taking ownership of their healthcare. You've also seen this great emergence in wellness. There are whole new categories of healthcare health and wellness that are emerging, creating bigger markets and really putting consumers in the driver's seat of what they want to see and experience.

A couple of key areas. You've got the macroeconomic environment which I talked about, which is interest rates have traditionally, a little on the rise at the moment, but they have been low, and access to capital has been fairly easy in the scheme of things historically. All of that enables new solutions to thrive and new innovations to come to market that will continue to elevate healthtech in the overall market.

Generally, just the acceleration of technologies supporting the need for greater access and delivery of healthcare which we touched on. I think specifically, artificial intelligence and maybe robotics process automation will come together in a few areas that really support what we call the educated consumer in healthcare.

Use of AI to make really informed decisions based on massive data analytics around patient outcomes. We can study that when you give someone a certain treatment at a certain point in time, how has that influenced an outcome? Before having access to all of that data, those types of analyses were not possible.

Running platforms against electronic records, which really, again, might suggest different potential therapies for individuals. AI is really a big thing and I think consumers are wanting and asking for more. The big rub in all of this is, as we want more, we think we've already paid for it because we're paying our insurance premiums. But have those insurance premiums really paid for all of these new discoveries, innovations, etc? So that's the interesting rub.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks
Looking for Safe Double-Digit Returns? Check Out Dropbox Stock
My Top 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)
Salesforce Stock Is a Serious Long-Term Value Right Now
Market Sell-Off: 1 Top Stock to Buy for the Next Decade

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
468%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Top Cryptos Ready for a Bull Run
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March
Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
The Must-Read AOC Quote on Social Security

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services