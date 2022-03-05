Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Must-Read AOC Quote on Social Security

By Christy Bieber - Mar 5, 2022 at 5:05AM

Key Points

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a leading progressive voice in the House of Representatives.
  • As a key member of the progressive wing, she has played an instrumental role in helping to shape policy.
  • She recently made an important statement about Social Security.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a clear statement on Social Security changes she'd like to see.

Social Security is one of the most popular and important programs in United States history, so it's not a surprise politicians have had a lot to say about it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is one of them. Recently, she expressed her belief that it's important to make some key changes to Social Security in order to ensure it's fulfilling the promise it represents. 

Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC as she's commonly known, is a leading progressive voice who has played an instrumental role in helping to shape the policies put forth by the Democratic majority in Congress. Her words are worth listening to, as many believe the progressive wing is ascendant and will play an even bigger role in guiding future legislation. 

Two people looking at paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's what AOC had to say about Social Security

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about Social Security in October 2021 when Democrats introduced the Social Security 2100 Act. The act would make some major changes to the entitlement program, including increasing benefits, providing for larger raises, offering easier access to disability benefits, and raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to shore up the program's finances. 

AOC made it clear she supported the act, including changing the way it is funded by asking more of the highest earners. "What we want to do is make Social Security better, to expand it, to cover people like my mom, who left her job to care for my dad while he was ill." she said. "And we want to do that by asking the wealthy to pay into Social Security the same way that I did when I was a waitress. It's pretty simple."

The financing change that she's referring to would be a fundamental shift in the current rules. It's a modification many on the left support.

This is how AOC would change Social Security

Under the existing financing structure, workers with income up to an annual "wage base limit" pay Social Security taxes on all of the money they earn. The wage base limit is $147,000 in 2022. But people who earn above this amount don't pay Social Security taxes on any additional income. As a result, they're taxed only on part of their annual wages, unlike lower earners. 

Now, those high earners also don't get credit for wages above the $147,000 limit when their benefits are calculated. Benefits are based on average wages during each retiree's 35 highest earning years. However, any income above the annual wage base limit isn't included in the calculation. As a result, wealthy Americans get benefits that replace a smaller percentage of pre-retirement income than lower earners. The program was designed this way to ensure wealthy people didn't get monthly checks totaling tens of thousands of dollars. 

AOC, and other Democrats, want to change the rules for taxation, but do not want to provide an increase in benefits. Under President Joe Biden's plan, wages up to the wage base limit would be taxed in full -- as they are under the current system. Income between the wage base limit and $400,000 would remain untaxed, but Social Security taxes would be assessed on earnings above that $400,000 threshold. There would, however, be no resulting benefits increase for those subject to extra taxes.

This proposal has a lot of support, and AOC is one of many Democrats who has put her weight behind it. While it's unlikely legislation making such a change will pass under the current Congress, which has a very narrow Democratic majority, a future Congress with more progressive democrats could very well make this major change. If it does, it will be because prominent young voices like AOC have led the charge. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Know Nothing About Picking Stocks? Warren Buffett Says Don't Sweat It
Could Retirees Be In for an Even Bigger Raise Next Year?
Why HSAs are the Most Tax Advantaged Savings Accounts in the U.S.
Better Buy: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF or Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF?
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
491%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Top Cryptos Ready for a Bull Run
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March
Can Shiba Inu Repeat Its 2021 Return of 43,800,000%?
Where Should You Invest Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services