Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Seniors May Face $10.5 Billion More in Social Security Taxes in 2022 -- Here's Why

By Christy Bieber - Mar 9, 2022 at 7:37AM

Key Points

  • Retirees owe taxes on Social Security benefits under certain circumstances.
  • More seniors will owe these taxes in 2022.
  • This will lead to the program collecting billions more.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

More seniors will owe Social Security taxes, resulting in a big increase in revenue collections.

Although it may come as a surprise for many seniors, Social Security benefits are sometimes taxed on the federal level. In fact, seniors lose billions of dollars each year due to the taxes they owe on their retirement benefits. And the amount they'll have to pay will be much higher in 2022.

In fact, according to The Senior Citizens League, retirees will collectively pay an extra $10.5 billion in taxes on their retirement benefits in 2022 compared to the amount paid in 2021. That is based on the 2021 Social Security Trustees Report, indicating that the program will collect more than $45 billion in revenue in 2022, up from $34.5 billion in 2021.

Adult looking at financial paperwork.

Image source: Getty Images.

Seniors will owe a lot more in Social Security taxes in 2022

According to The Senior Citizens League, there's one big reason retirees will pay more than $10.5 billion in additional Social Security taxes in 2022 than they owed the year prior.

"That big jump is primarily due to the rising number of new retirees with higher incomes," Mary Johnson, a Social Security analyst for The Senior Citizens League, said in a press release. It "does not factor in the impacts of the 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment received in 2022 because that affects taxes paid in the 2023 tax season."

Now, it's important to note that some of this increase in revenue can be attributed to the post-pandemic recovery. In 2020, for example, Social Security collected around $39 billion in taxes but this number fell in 2021, as incomes were lower due to the financial consequences of COVID-19. But, even an increase from $39 billion to $45 billion is substantial.

To understand why seniors must pay so much more in 2022, it's important to take a look at both how Social Security benefits are calculated and how they are taxed.

Why will so much more revenue be collected on retirement benefits?

Based on the way Social Security was designed, retirees receive benefits that replace about 40% of their pre-retirement earnings.

Over time, earnings increase due to wage growth. People seeing their incomes go up doesn't necessarily mean they will all have more buying power, though. The price of goods and services increases along with wages. And unless income increases outpace inflation, workers could end up with more money on paper than can buy the same amount as their previous lower wages did.

Since earnings collectively increase over time and Social Security benefits are based on average earnings, each new group of seniors typically has a slightly higher retirement income than those who came before them. And this affects whether they are taxed on benefits.

See, a retiree's provisional income determines whether they'll pay taxes on Social Security benefits -- as well as what percentage of their benefits will be taxed. Specifically, it's provisional income that matters. That's calculated by adding up half of Social Security benefits, all taxable income, and some nontaxable income.

Now, the fact that seniors' provisional incomes go up over time wouldn't matter in terms of taxation of benefits if the thresholds at which taxes are assessed increased due to inflation. Unfortunately, the threshold at which Social Security becomes taxable doesn't change over time.

Since the government first began taxing benefits, the level at which benefits become subject to these taxes has always been set at $25,000 for single tax filers or $32,000 for married joint filers. Since a growing number of seniors exceed these limits each year due to natural wage growth, the result is that the federal government takes a lot more money from seniors each year -- $10.5 billion more in 2022.

Older Americans need to be aware that a growing number of retirees will see an ever-larger percentage of their benefits taxed over time and should make sure to plan accordingly in their budgets.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Is Another Stock Market Crash Looming?
3 Important Things to Do When Stocks Are Stuck in Correction Territory
37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
You Could Take a 60% Pay Cut in Retirement -- If You Make This 1 Mistake

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

5 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks On the Planet
I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services