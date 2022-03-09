Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

By Rich Smith - Mar 9, 2022 at 12:22PM

Multiple news headlines favor the semiconductors stock today.

What happened

Nvidia ( NVDA 5.87% ) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET.

What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? A confluence of factors may actually be at work.

So what

For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%. Rising tides tend to lift all boats, and Nvidia stock is certainly benefiting from investor optimism today.

More specific to the company itself, Nvidia announced last night that it will hold an investor day beginning at 1 p.m. ET on March 22. No details on what will be discussed in this presentation, but it's being timed to coincide with the company's virtual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022), at which the company's vice president of developer programs, Greg Estes, promised to deliver "a mother lode of content." Presumably, the investor day will discuss how all this news affects the business.  

Now what

Last but not least, Axios is reporting that in order to win "the technology race with China," congressional Democrats are calling for -- and the president is supporting -- new legislation "to turbocharge manufacturing in crucial industries and make America less susceptible to outside shocks."  

Semiconductors are a focal point of this effort, and Axios notes that there's the potential for Congress "to pass a $150 billion to $350 billion bill to turbocharge the domestic semiconductor industry." The aim of these subsidies would be to accelerate the building of new semiconductor production capacity here in the U.S., to reduce reliance on imported chips.

While there's no guarantee this bill will be passed, and no certainty about how much of the contemplated subsidies will go to Nvidia, on balance investors are taking this news as another plus for Nvidia stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

