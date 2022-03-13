Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Before the 20-for-1 Stock Split?

By Eric Cuka - Mar 13, 2022 at 6:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Amazon has been stuck in the mud since its pandemic highs, but is the stock a buy now?

On March 9, Amazon ( AMZN -0.88% ) announced a 20-for-1 stock split, the company's first split since 1999 and its fourth since the IPO in 1997. Additionally, Amazon announced a $10 billion share buyback plan. The company's shares have rocketed 4,300% since its last stock split announcement. Amazon's stock price soared to all-time highs after the pandemic, but it's been trading sideways to lower since. Do the shares have more pain ahead, or is Amazon stock a buy now?

Of course, you do not own more of Amazon because of the stock split. If you cut a pizza into 20 slices, you still have one pizza. With that said, lower share prices can equate to more pin action because of options contracts, and I think the company looks attractive here as a long-term investment.

In the video below, I break down the key fundamental highlights that will power Amazon over the next decade. I'll also chart out Amazon's price-to-sales ratio and provide an opinion on where I think the stock price is headed from here.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 11, 2022. The video was published on March 11, 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$2,910.49 (-0.88%) $-25.86
Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$154.73 (-2.39%) $-3.79
International Business Machines Corporation Stock Quote
International Business Machines Corporation
IBM
$123.96 (-0.31%) $0.39
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$2,597.41 (-1.93%) $-51.18
Cisco Systems, Inc. Stock Quote
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CSCO
$54.69 (-0.04%) $0.02
NVIDIA Corporation Stock Quote
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA
$221.00 (-2.46%) $-5.58
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$2,609.51 (-1.66%) $-44.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

stocksplitpizzacut
1 Good Reason Why Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Matters
 is-amazon-stock-a-buy
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Stock Split?
 amazon prime trailer
Amazon Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters
 amazon delivery driver
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
 GettyImages-483815349
Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

Our Most Popular Articles

Laptop Internet Search Smartphone Work From Home Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
GettyImages-1323758599
2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy and Hold Forever
Popping Bubble Dollar Sign Crash Plunge Stock Market Bitcoin Ethereum Getty
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.0001 in 2022?
GettyImages-494940062
Want to Get Richer? 1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services